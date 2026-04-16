Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Coyote Copper Mines Inc. (TSXV: CCMM) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has begun work on a newly discovered zone, with exposed copper sulphide mineralization and magmatic breccias within the Copper Triangle of Arizona. Channel samples are being cut with a Diamond Saw and dispatched to American Assayers Laboratories in Sparks, Nevada for Analysis.

As outlined in CCMM's April 9, 2026 press release, the Corporation has now initiated a multi-disciplinary exploration program across the project area.

Current program components

Hyperspectral and satellite surveys

Drone magnetic surveys

MT and 3D IP geophysical surveys

Relogging of historical drill core

Soil sampling

Mapping, logging, and chip sampling

Channel sampling

Drill permitting

Recent field efforts have led to the identification of a new mineralized zone, which includes a breccia pipe referred to as the Maher Breccia. The broader zone remains under active evaluation, with current project mapping indicating a strike length of more than 4 km and a width exceeding 600 m.

Dan Weir commented: "The 96 historical drill holes and the historical resource at the Copper Springs Project were largely focused on oxide and transition-zone copper mineralization. Finding sulphide copper and molybdenum mineralization at surface, rather than at depths of roughly 1,200 m like the Resolution deposit, is a game changer for us. This new zone has already attracted the attention of larger companies."

Project Overview





Regional project overview showing the newly identified sulphide zone at surface.

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CCMM's project area covers more than 58 km². Current mapping indicates the new zone extends for over 4 km and is more than 600 m wide.

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Field Observations and Representative Samples





Michael Feinstein and Jocelyn (Josh) Pelletier at the Maher Breccia, March 2026.

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Representative chip and channel samples containing copper and molybdenum mineralization from the Maher Breccia.

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Channel sampling approximately 300 m southeast of the Maher Breccia.

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Representative channel sample material collected southeast of the Maher Breccia.

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Additional Surface and Historic Reference Images





Dan Weir approximately 500 m southwest of the Maher Breccia, indicating veining developed above a low-angle fault zone.

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Copper staining at the Birthday Zone. Photos: Weir, 2026.

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Rock samples collected from the Ellis Mine representing the brittle portion of a mineralized shear zone. A) Sheeted quartz veins with coarse euhedral bornite. B-C) Chrysocolla-cemented breccia showing a shear-deformed clast rimmed by bornite and cuprite with native copper. Source: Feinstein, 2025.

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Qualified Person

Michael N. Feinstein, PhD, CPG, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release. Michael is independent of the Issuer.

Corporate and Regulatory Disclosure

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes," including negative variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results may, could, would, might, or will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements regarding the business plans and expectations of the Corporation and expectations for economic, business, and competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and on operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release. It is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Corporation to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These factors may include information available to the Corporation from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on opinions, assumptions, and estimates considered reasonable at the time the statements are made. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, results, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292864

Source: Coyote Copper Mines Inc.