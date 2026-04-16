Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency state that Vietnam's cumulative solar capacity reached 19,252 MW by the end of last year, indicating a 586 MW increase in 2025.Vietnam's cumulative solar capacity reached 19,252 MW by the end of 2025, according to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), up from 18,666 MW by the end of 2024. The 586 MW increase, included in IRENA's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026, is up on the 79 MW added in 2024 but down on the almost 1.6 GW added in 2023, as indicated by additional figures from IRENA's database. Lam ...

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