Researchers have analyzed the biomass and nutritional value of grasses and legumes for grazing dairy cattle, growing in agrivoltaics fields. The results showed that forage quality may be maintained or even enhanced in agrivoltaic environments.A research team from the University of Minnesota in the United States has investigated the impact of agrivoltaics arrays on the yield and the nutritional quality of grasses and legumes for grazing dairy cattle. "This study is among the first to evaluate forage biomass and forage quality of multiple grass and legume species grown under different agrivoltaic ...

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