Growing AI workload adoption, accelerated security automation, and machine-speed threats are driving the shift to machine-driven cloud defense

Sysdig, the leader in real-time AI-powered cloud defense, today released the "Sysdig 2026 Cloud-Native Security and Usage Report." The ninth annual installment reveals that organizations have reached the limits of human-driven security operations and are increasingly relying on machine-speed detection and response to defend their cloud environments.

Based on an analysis of billions of software packages across hundreds of thousands of cloud identities, Sysdig's 2026 report highlights how defenders are evolving their strategy as attackers weaponize AI to exploit vulnerabilities within hours of disclosure. The findings show that organizations are turning to runtime security, automation, and AI-enabled protection to keep pace with the speed and scale of modern threats.

"Security teams have optimized human workflows, but they've reached their limit," said Loris Degioanni, Founder and CTO of Sysdig. "AI-assisted threats move too fast for dashboards, alerts, and manual triage. The human-driven era of cloud security is coming to an end, and the rise of AI autonomy will define the next generation of cyberdefense."

Four Key Trends Shaping Cloud-Native Security in 2026

The report describes four key trends:

AI adoption is accelerating and laying the foundation for machine-driven security. AI-specific packages grew 25% year over year, and enterprises are building a secure development foundation by using 6x more machine learning packages. Furthermore, despite growing AI adoption, only 1.5% of these assets are publicly exposed, indicating a deliberate approach to securing emerging AI workloads.

Despite global concerns that AI regulation and data sovereignty would slow innovation, they have had the opposite effect. European organizations are deploying more than 50% of all AI and machine learning packages, and account for more than 34% of the adoption of Falco, the open source standard for runtime threat detection in containers and Kubernetes. This data suggests that regulatory frameworks are driving disciplined adoption and stronger security practices instead of limiting experimentation and expanding the attack surface, while showing a clear regional emphasis on data sovereignty and secure cloud operations.

Defenders are turning to automation to stay ahead of AI-powered attackers. More than 70% of security teams now use behavior-based detections, protecting 91% of cloud environments with high-fidelity runtime alerts. At the same time, 140% more organizations year over year now automatically terminate suspicious processes when a detection triggers, signaling a significant shift toward machine-speed response.

Automation and machine-driven operations, especially as AI coding agents gain widespread popularity, are redefining the boundaries of cloud security. Human users now account for just 2.8% of managed identities within cloud environments. This growing chasm highlights the scale and urgency associated with securing machine identities.

"Threat actors didn't wait for a green light to begin weaponizing AI, and defenders can't afford to keep fighting an asymmetrical battle," said Crystal Morin, Senior Cybersecurity Strategist at Sysdig and author of the report. "Organizations must lean into machine-speed defense and automated response if they want to close the gap."

Resources

Learn more in the official blog post.

Explore the executive summary.

Read the full report.

About Sysdig

Sysdig delivers cloud security the right way with open innovation, agentic AI, and the uncompromising truth of runtime. In a world of black boxes and blind spots, Sysdig helps security and development teams prevent, detect, and respond to threats in the moment.

AI is only as powerful as the signals it receives, and Sysdig Sage the first agentic AI analyst for cloud security is fueled by the deepest runtime intelligence in the industry. It doesn't just observe. It reasons and acts with the context, speed, and precision that modern teams need to build and defend innovation in real time. Founded by the creators of Falco and Wireshark, Sysdig is trusted by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 and is built for those who refuse to compromise on security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416483000/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Damon Weinhold

damon.weinhold@sysdig.com