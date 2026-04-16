AI Memory Products Market to Reach USD 92.4 Billion by 2031, Driven by Explosive Demand for HBM and AI Servers | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of AI Memory Products?

The Global market for AI Memory Products was valued at USD 3079 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 92440 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 63.5% during the forecast period. This boom is driven by surging demand for advanced memory in AI servers and data centers. In particular, DRAM (especially high-bandwidth memory) is expanding fastest, as hyperscale AI workloads require massive, low-latency memory capacity.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the AI Memory Products Market?

Key trends shaping the AI memory market include a sharp pivot toward high-end DRAM (HBM) and intense demand pressure:

HBM Surge: AI growth is driving a huge jump in high-bandwidth memory. HBM shipments are projected to rise significantly year-over-year as chipmakers allocate capacity to AI.

High-Capacity SSDs: AI data centers are adopting very dense SSDs (QLC NAND); datacenter NAND usage is expected to grow strongly to handle vast AI datasets.

CapEx Shift: Capital investment is heavily shifting to DRAM/HBM for AI workloads, tightening NAND supply and driving up memory prices.

Hyperscaler Lock-In: Cloud giants are signing long-term DRAM/NAND contracts to secure AI infrastructure capacity.

Structural Shortage: Experts warn that current DRAM/NAND shortages are structural, not transient, leading to prolonged pricing pressure and allocation constraints.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AI MEMORY PRODUCTS MARKET:

The market for AI memory products is surging thanks to a web of powerful trends. At the top of the list, the explosion in AI demand is completely upending how we use memory. Massive generative AI models gobble up enormous amounts of data in real time, pushing servers and cloud hardware to pack in way more DRAM than ever before. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) has stepped up as the star player, skyrocketing in demand and poised to snag a huge chunk of the server DRAM market soon. That puts DRAM-HBM in particular-as the main engine of growth. NAND flash, meanwhile, is chugging along at a steadier pace, fueled by AI's hunger for dense, long-term storage.

Demand is heavily tilted toward cloud and big enterprise setups. High-end servers and supercomputing rigs are snapping up nearly all the AI memory out there. AI alongside cloud and data center tech is driving a big slice of the semiconductor industry's revenue boom. Phones and edge devices aren't pulling as much weight yet, but as edge AI picks up steam, they could start claiming a bigger piece of the pie.

On the supply end, bottlenecks and smart reallocations are adding fuel to the fire. With AI workloads booming, memory prices have climbed sharply. AI's pull has funneled capacity away from consumer gadgets toward enterprise needs, squeezing everyday supplies. Top makers are already reserving almost all their HBM for AI customers, leaving less for standard uses. We're in the midst of a full-blown memory boom cycle, with shortages likely to linger and keep prices elevated for years. No surprise, then, that chip giants are pouring billions into fresh DRAM and HBM factories.

Governments are jumping in too, with the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and parts of Europe rolling out subsidies and perks to boost homegrown chip production. These moves are speeding up new AI memory plants and locking in more supply down the road.

Asia-Pacific still dominates manufacturing, but North America and Europe are catching up fast with their own factories and partnerships. All in all, skyrocketing AI needs, massive investments, and solid government backing are propelling the global AI memory market into a phase of serious, sustained expansion.

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AI MEMORY PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION:

What are the major product types in the AI memory products market?

DRAM

NAND Chip

What are the main applications of the AI memory products market?

Servers

Mobile Devices

Key Players in the AI Memory Products Market?

SK Hynix

Samsung

Micron

Which region dominates the AI memory products market?

The DRAM/HBM segment dominates AI-memory market share and is expected to continue accounting for the majority of revenues, with NAND flash making up the remainder. Servers and datacenters represent the largest application segment due to AI compute demand, while mobile and consumer devices account for a smaller portion.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of production, but North America and Europe are increasing their presence through strategic investments.

In summary, AI servers powered by DRAM/HBM lead the market, with cloud infrastructure and Asia-Pacific production remaining central to global growth.

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What are some related markets to the AI memory products market?

AI Memory ICs Market Research Report

High Bandwidth Memory for AI market was valued at USD 25150 Million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 73080 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2026 to 2032.

AI Glasses Memory Chips Market was valued at USD 4.8 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11.6 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Processing in-memory AI Chips market was valued at USD 231 Million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 44335 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 112.4% from 2026 to 2032.

The global market for AI Agent Platforms was valued at USD 524 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3246 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

Embedded Memory Market Research Report

AI Flashcard Generator Market was valued at USD 675 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1070 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

LPDDR Memory Chips Market was valued at USD 7241 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 11089 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Next Generation Memory Product Market Research Report

Semiconductor Memory Market was valued at USD 125890 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 232900 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

IC Substrates for Memory Market was valued at USD 25.9 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 37.3 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

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