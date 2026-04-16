Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unveils Exceptional Opportunity in Surging Lithium Market as Global EV Demand Accelerates

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted powerful global trends transforming the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, underscoring what management believes is a rare and compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to one of the most critical resources of the modern economy: lithium.

As fuel costs remain elevated and global energy dynamics continue to shift, demand for electric vehicles is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. This surge is directly fueling demand for lithium, a cornerstone element required for the batteries that power nearly every EV on the road today.

Leading financial media continues to emphasize lithium's indispensable role in this transformation. Financial Times has noted that lithium is a cornerstone resource in today's electrification movement, becoming increasingly critical as nations push toward cleaner energy solutions. Bloomberg has highlighted lithium's essential role in powering the global EV transition, calling it a fundamental component of every electric vehicle battery. Benzinga has reinforced that lithium remains a backbone material for EV production worldwide, particularly as demand continues to accelerate. The Wall Street Journal has repeatedly emphasized that lithium is vital for electric vehicles, with every EV relying on lithium-ion battery technology to operate efficiently.

With global EV adoption rising and infrastructure expanding rapidly, Elektros believes it is strategically positioned within the lithium mining sector to capitalize on this powerful macroeconomic shift.

CEO Shlomo Bleier commented: "We believe we are at the right place at the right time. The global transition to electric vehicles is accelerating, and lithium sits at the center of that movement. Elektros represents what we believe to be a true basement-level discount opportunity. As we continue building and scaling our lithium operations, we see a tremendous opportunity to establish meaningful lithium stockpiles that are essential for powering the next generation of electric vehicles."

Management believes that these converging factors - rising fuel costs, accelerating EV adoption, and surging lithium demand - create a uniquely favorable environment for long-term value creation.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.



Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-unveils-exceptional-opportunity-in-surging-lithium-market-as-global-ev-demand-a-1158199