Pivot Charter Schools Turns Journalism Class to Newspaper, Enrolling K-12 Beyond Traditional Settings

SAN MARCOS, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Charter Schools, a California network of four tuition-free public charter schools, announces the continued expansion of student-led academic initiatives across its campuses, highlighting measurable outcomes among students who have not found success in conventional school settings.

At Pivot San Diego, a small on-site Journalism class launched last spring has developed into a fully student-run newspaper, now led by an editorial team of nine students spanning multiple grade levels. The initiative provides a structured platform for student voice, creativity, and collaboration, contributing to increased student engagement and participation on campus.

The development reflects Pivot Charter Schools' broader educational model, which is designed to provide supportive learning environments where students can identify and build on their individual strengths.

At the center of the model is a deliberate use of online coursework not to replace in-person learning, but to personalize each student's educational experience. Students can engage online and at the small, safe learning centers. Credentialed teachers can identify what students understand and where they need support in real time, then provide targeted help through workshops and tutoring.

"We can see what a student did seconds ago. If they're stuck, we get on it right away - through workshops, direct instruction, or one-on-one tutoring," says Jayna Gaskell, Executive Director and Superintendent of Pivot Charter Schools.

In addition to online coursework, students participate in site-based programs that offer in-person classes and enrichment opportunities - from core academics like Algebra to hands-on creative courses, social activities, field trips, and community-building events at each campus resource center.

The model is designed for students who may not thrive in traditional large school settings, including those who have experienced bullying, fallen behind academically, prefer a quieter environment, or want to accelerate their learning. The flexible structure allows students to move at a pace that fits their needs, whether they are working, parenting, or managing other circumstances.

Pivot's approach begins with understanding each student socially, emotionally, and academically. Teachers and support staff build strong connections with students and work as a coordinated team to design highly personalized programs that help students re-engage with their education.

"Our goal is to help students rediscover their confidence as learners. When given the right environment and a different way to access learning, they often realize they are capable of far more than they believed," adds Gaskell.

Many high school students at Pivot concurrently enroll in community college courses, earning credits early and expanding their academic opportunities. The network also runs a Grad Track program for students who arrive credit-deficient, building a graduation path around each student's actual circumstances.

Pivot Charter Schools offers a blended learning model that pairs an online curriculum with in-person instruction, individualized teacher support, and college and career preparation across campuses in Sonoma, Butte, Riverside, San Diego, and all adjacent counties.

About Pivot Charter Schools

Pivot Charter Schools is a network of tuition-free, fully accredited public charter schools serving K-12 across four California campuses - Pivot North Bay (Santa Rosa), Pivot North Valley (Chico), Pivot Riverside (Corona), and Pivot San Diego (San Marcos). Students access an online curriculum 24 hours a day alongside resource center classes, virtual workshops, and credentialed teacher support - a flexible model for students who are working, parenting, credit-deficient, or have not succeeded in a traditional school setting.

Contact

PangeaGlobe on behalf of Pivot Charter Schools

contact@pangeaglobe.com

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