Rockwell Automation: Aiming To Reduce New Water Use by 100% in Brazil's Carajás Iron Ore Processing Plant 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / The Carajás Mining Complex is Brazil's largest mine and the world's largest source of iron ore. Mine operator Vale is converting Carajás Plant 1 to operate entirely with natural moisture, aiming to reduce process water consumption by 100% and eliminate tailings waste while also increasing production capacity. Rockwell is Vale's end-to-end integration partner for the retrofit project, responsible for orchestrating and integrating automation, electrical systems, and equipment from six different suppliers.

"It's a very complex project," said José Roberto Silva Muniz, Control and Automation, Iron Ore North Projects Engineering Team, Vale. "Precise planning is critical because we have just a few days at a time to stop production, upgrade systems, and ensure the plant immediately reaches specified performance. We preferred an industrial automation partner with technical skills who can work with us. Rockwell is supporting us for the entire project-the hardware, the software, and the management."

Rockwell's PlantPAx Distributed Control System will help Vale securely control plant operations, including waterless production processes, to optimize productivity and reduce overall operations risks. Rockwell's Engineer-to-Order (ETO) panels, drives, and other power management components are core to the plant's electrical systems. Rockwell's Lifecycle Services is providing engineering services that span the full project lifecycle, from design and commissioning to optimization and support.

"The Carajás project is inside the National Forest of Carajás, and we are responsible, together with Brazil's government, to guarantee its care," said Muniz. "It's also an opportunity to help change the lives of people in a region of Brazil that is far away from large industrial centers and cities."

Discover additional sustainability stories by reading the Rockwell Automation 2025 Sustainability Report.

"Rockwell is supporting us on goals that are part of Vale's broader effort to align its dam management practices with global best standards, leveraging advanced technologies, continuous monitoring, and proactive adaptation to evolving regulations." - José Roberto Silva Muniz, Control and Automation, Iron Ore North Projects Engineering Team, Vale

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aiming-to-reduce-new-water-use-by-100-in-brazil%e2%80%99s-caraj%c3%a1s-iron-ore-pro-1158246