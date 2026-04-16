HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - InnoEX, jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the HKTDC's Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE), both concluded today. The four-day exhibitions were a resounding success, attracting over 88,000 buyers from 155 countries and regions for connection building and business matching. Buyers from outside Hong Kong mainly came from the Chinese Mainland, Japan, India, the United States, and Korea, among others.Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "InnoEX and EFSE bring together elites from the global innovation, technology, and electronics industries, and leverage Hong Kong's unique advantage of connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world. The HKTDC provides a crucial platform connecting global innovation and technology by assisting Chinese Mainland enterprises in expanding overseas and seizing global business opportunities and also offering global enterprises a springboard to enter the Asian and Chinese Mainland markets. The HKTDC helps enterprises from various regions master cutting-edge technologies, promotes in-depth cross-industry and cross-sectoral exchanges and application transformation, and also promotes Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology hub."Both exhibitions align with China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the innovation and technology policies in the Hong Kong Government's latest Budget, which focus on cutting-edge technologies and market applications driven by AI. The newly launched RoboPark brought together technology companies from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas. RoboPark featured over 100 robots in a variety of application scenarios. Among the exhibitors at the RoboPark, UBTECH is the world's first humanoid robot company listed in Hong Kong. As one of the top five global humanoid robot vendors by sales[1], UBTECH engaged with potential buyers from the Chinese Mainland, the United States, Europe and Southeast Asia during the fair. The company reported that its participation delivered results well beyond expectations, underscoring the exhibition's strong international reach.Global buyers gather and enterprises expand into overseas markets via exhibitionsInnoEX focused on five key areas: AI+, Robotics, the Low-altitude Economy, Property Technology and Retail Technology, presenting a comprehensive showcase of innovation and cuttingedge technology solutions. The fair brought together exhibitors from 21 countries and regions. Both the UK Pavilion and the Macao Pavilion welcomed the strong turnout of highquality buyers, with exhibitors from the Macao Pavilion alone holding more than 280 business meetings during the first three days of the exhibition.In addition, the exhibition featured participation from universities, research institutes and leading technology enterprises, including Huawei, China Mobile Hong Kong, HKT and Lenovo. Beyond exhibiting, Huawei organised Huawei Hong Kong Tech Week 2026 concurrently with InnoEX. Through 12 themed events and industryspecific forums, Huawei explored innovative applications and realworld practices of Artificial Intelligence+ across various sectors, generating strong synergy with InnoEX and further enriching the exhibition's thoughtleadership programme.The Chinese Mainland pavilions comprised from 17 provinces and municipalities. Among them, Zhongguancun Beijing Hong Kong-Macao Youth Innovation Center which has been bringing delegations to the fair since its inaugural edition, said that the 10 highquality technology enterprises in this year's delegation span a wide range of frontier technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, intelligent robotics, the low altitude economy and applicationspecific chips. On the first day of the exhibition alone, the delegation attracted strong interest from relevant institutions and enterprises from Brazil, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and the Middle East.EFSE showcased smart living electronics and new products attracting buyers' attentionThe EFSE presented three major areas, including Smart Home & Solutions, Health Tech & Gadgets, and Pet Intelligence, with around 60 products being launched for the first time. Among them, local company HelloBaby, which specialises in the research, development and sales of baby monitor products, showcased its latest product at the fair. Qin Zhihui, Sales Director at HelloBaby, said: 'The exhibition is highly international in character, and we participate every year. Our buyers mainly come from Japan, Korea, Singapore and other Asian markets.'Buyers noted that EFSE is a strong brandfocused platform, enabling companies to connect successfully with Chinese Mainland and global markets through Hong Kong's international platform. Carmate Electronics Pty Ltd, an Australian manufacturer of automotive electronics, said it had successfully engaged with a number of highquality buyers from markets, including Brazil, Mexico, Belgium and Indonesia, through EFSE. The company recorded potential transactions of around US$200,000 on the first day and expects followup orders to reach US$400,000 to US$500,000. Michael Lin, General Manager of the company, noted that amid heightened ChinaUS tensions, Hong Kong's unique role as an international platform has positioned the city as an important bridge between overseas and Chinese Mainland enterprises, generating valuable business opportunities. He described the exhibition as highly fruitful and confirmed the company's participation again next year.In addition to onestop sourcing, buyers also gained valuable insights into industry trends. Pari Jazz, a buyer from Germanybased P.J Global Way Management Ltd, said that the exhibition not only enabled her to place orders, but also helped her stay abreast of the latest market trends and technological developments. Overall, she found the experience highly rewarding. During the fair, she arranged around 12 business meetings, engaging with exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Denmark, meeting approximately 10 to 13 contacts in total, and identifying two to three potential partners with good prospects for collaboration.Over 100 events with 260+ speakers decoding new industry trendsInnoEX and EFSE invited many well-known technology companies, industry experts and scholars to share the latest industry trends, technological innovations and practical experiences with buyers, promoting in-depth exchange and cooperation. This year, more than 260 speakers shared their insights across the fair's five major thematic areas.In the area of AI+, the Hong Kong Computer Society co-organised the session 'From +AI to AI+: Enhancing Workplace Performance' during the exhibition, where representatives from HKT Limited, Lenovo and CLP joined other industry leaders to exchange insights and foster greater innovation collaboration. InnoEX, for the first time, co-organised the 'Low-altitude Economy Development Conference' with the Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy and the Greater Bay Area Low-altitude Economy Alliance. Distinguished guests included Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR; Liu Chun-san, JP, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics, HKSAR Government; Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan; and Professor Zhang Qingxin of the Liaoning General Aviation Academy, who shared insights on the development opportunities of the low-altitude economy across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, ASEAN and Central Asia.Another highlight was the thematic seminar 'Embodied AI in Robotics: The Dawn of Autonomy,' which explored the rise of embodied artificial intelligence in robotics, marking a new era where autonomous systems are capable of independent decision-making and executing complex tasks. Distinguished speakers included Prof Xuguang Lan from the School of Artificial Intelligence at Xi'an Jiaotong University and Kristine Mo, Vice President of Global Market and Ecosystem at AI' Robotics, who shared how AI-driven robotics are transforming industries such as education, entertainment and services, while delving into technological breakthroughs, ethical considerations and future applications.Some 80% of respondents have explored or adopted generative AI technologiesTo further understand the development trends of the innovation and technology as well as the electronics industry, an independent institution was appointed to conduct surveys during the fairs, interviewing 347 exhibitors and buyers at InnoEX and 648 exhibitors and buyers at EFSE. Key findings are as follows:InnoEX and EFSE81% of respondents expressed interest in expanding into emerging markets, including Europe, ASEAN, the Chinese Mainland, and Latin America.78% of respondents indicated that their companies have already explored or adopted generative AI technologies.InnoEXIn terms of applications of generative AI, 42% of respondents said they have applied or are planning to apply it to sales and customer communications, 40% to data analysis and reporting, while 39% plan to deploy it in product design and research and development.EFSE59% of respondents expect their overall sales revenue to increase in the next one to two years.33% of respondents believe that, compared with traditional electronic products and appliances, consumers are willing to pay a premium of 11% to 20% for products that support smart home or artificial intelligence applications.[1]Source: Omdia Market Radar: General-purpose Embodied Intelligent Robots, 2026, published on 8 January 2026.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Qt7Fd3InnoEX, jointly organised by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau (ITIB) of the HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the HKTDC's Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE), successfully concluded today, attracting over 88,000 buyers from 155 countries and regions for connection building and business matchingThe newly launched RoboPark brings together technology companies from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, featuring over 100 robots and hosting approximately 40 eventsInnoEX brings together exhibitors from 21 countries and regions, including 18 Chinese Mainland delegations from 17 provinces and cities. The photo is Guangdong delegationInnoEX partnered with the Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy for the first time to set up a LowAltitude Economy Zone, showcasing low altitude technology applications and promoting industry cooperationInnoEX and EFSE invited many well-known technology companies, industry experts, and scholars to share the latest industry trends. More than 260 speakers shared their insights across the fair's five major thematic areas. The photo is the Hong Kong Computer Society co-organised the session 'From +AI to AI+: Enhancing Workplace Performance' during the exhibitionMany leading technology companies made a strong presence at InnoEX, engaging in indepth exchanges with global buyers and industry partners.During the exhibition, Dean Ward, representative of UK Pavilion exhibitor PropSmarts, successfully concluded a partnership and licensed distribution agreement with a geographic information system (GIS) software companyThe Retail 4.0: Reshaping Consumer Experiences seminar invited many industry leaders, including representatives from the Hong Kong Retail Management Association, DECATHLON Hong Kong, Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited, Adyen, Visa, and Tencent Cloud, to discuss the innovative trends and future direction of the retail industryInnoEX, for the first time, co-organised the 'Low-altitude Economy Development Conference' with the Working Group on Developing Low-altitude Economy and the Greater Bay Area Low-altitude Economy Alliance. Distinguished guests included Michael Wong, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR and Bakhtiyar Mukhametkaliyev, Vice Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, who shared insights on the development opportunities of the low-altitude economyHong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) (EFSE) features an Immersive Experience Zone, where local innovation and technology companies present immersive interactive games using VR, AR and XR technologies.WebsitesInnoEX: innoex.hktdc.com/enHong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition): hkelectronicsfairse.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesYuan Tung Financial Relations:Salina Cheng Tel: (852) 3428 2362 Email: salcheng@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Stanley So Tel: (852) 2584 4049 Email: stanley.hp.so@hktdc.orgNavin Law Tel: (852) 2584 4525 Email: navin.cm.law@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.