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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 16:00 Uhr
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CirTran Corporation Reports Transformative Fiscal Year 2025 Results: Revenue Surges 141%, Net Loss Narrows by 73%

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CirTran Corporation (OTCID: CIRX) today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company delivered its strongest annual performance in recent history, highlighted by a 141.1% increase in net sales and a 73.3% reduction in net loss compared to fiscal year 2024.

Net sales reached $3,126,891 for fiscal year 2025, up 141.1% from $1,296,796 in the prior year. The acceleration was primarily driven by strong demand for the Company's product lines, which experienced a significant sales increase in the second half of 2025, combined with expanded distribution across new retail chains.

Gross profit grew 83.7% to $1,540,697, up from $838,638 in fiscal year 2024, reflecting a 49.3% gross margin and the Company's continued ability to generate meaningful returns from its product portfolio. Total operating expenses increased just 20.2% to $1,670,420-well below the revenue growth rate-demonstrating strong operating leverage. Employee costs actually declined 1.4% year over year, while the 33.0% increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses reflects strategic marketing investments to support new retail channel launches. As a result, the operating loss narrowed by 76.5%, from $550,739 to $129,723.

Total other expense improved by 79.0%, declining from $1,996,615 to $418,445, driven by a $328,857 gain on settlement of debt, a $19,859 gain on forgiveness of debt, and a favorable $64,891 gain on derivative valuation compared to a $1,161,498 loss in the prior year. Net loss narrowed 73.3% to $701,634, or $0.14 per share, from $2,626,876, or $0.53 per share, in fiscal year 2024. Net loss from continuing operations improved 78.5%, from $2,547,354 to $548,168.

"Fiscal year 2025 was a breakthrough year for CirTran," said Iehab Hawatmeh, Chief Executive Officer. "Our revenue more than doubled, our losses narrowed dramatically, and we demonstrated that our business model can scale efficiently. These results validate our strategy and position us well for continued momentum."

About CirTran Corporation
Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, CirTran has evolved from its origins as an electronics contract manufacturer into a global producer and distributor of products serving the adult lifestyle and entertainment marketplace. Leveraging strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, the Company continues to diversify its product portfolio and expand its international footprint. With a renewed focus on innovation and market responsiveness, CirTran is building a platform for sustainable growth in high-demand consumer segments.

SOURCE CirTran Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
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