Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 16-Apr-2026 / 15:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Apr-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-Apr-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.061845 12.131751 12.193596 21220565 crossed or reached Position of previous 0.000000 6.984981 6.984981 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 107629 0.061845 Sub Total 8.A 107629 0.061845%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 37928 0.021794 Sub Total 8.B1 37928 0.021794%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4912937 2.823033 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 271408 0.155955 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 346378 0.199033 Swaps 05/05/2026 n/a Cash 3433048 1.972671 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 859161 0.493684 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 25490 0.014647 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 527227 0.302951 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827442 Swaps 20/08/2026 n/a Cash 640841 0.368235 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.930669 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.112401 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.880828 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 6104 0.003507 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440414 Swaps 15/07/2026 n/a Cash 37590 0.021600 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 97694 0.056136 Swaps 04/06/2027 n/a Cash 94321 0.054198 Swaps 01/10/2027 n/a Cash 2814 0.001617 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 2716 0.001561 Swaps 23/02/2028 n/a Cash 2401 0.001380 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395333 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 2087 0.001199 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 797 0.000458 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 88764 0.051005 Sub Total 8.B2 21075008 12.109957%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 6.941141 6.941141% Corporation National Association Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.300636 4.362481% Corporation Bank of BofA Securities America Europe SA Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 424194 EQS News ID: 2309922 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)