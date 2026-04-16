Rank One Computing Corporation Delivers 24% Total Revenue Growth and 58% Product Revenue Growth; Completes Nasdaq IPO, Positioning Vision AI Platform for Scaled Deployment

DENVER, CO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) ("ROC" or the "Company"), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today published a business update following its full year 2025 financial results, highlighting accelerating adoption of its platform, strong product-led growth, and successful completion of its Nasdaq IPO in February 2026. Additionally, ROC has published an April 2026 Investor Presentation which further outlines ROC's competitive positioning at the intersection of biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence as demand for American-built identity-driven infrastructure continues to expand. The presentation is available on the Company's investor relations website.

Full Year 2025 Financial Update

Total revenue of $17.0 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 24%, from the prior year.

Product revenue increased 58% to $12.1 million, primarily driven by early customer adoption of ROC Watch and sustained performance of the ROC SDK.

ROC Watch and ROC Enroll each delivered revenue growth in excess of 300% compared to 2024.

Government R&D contracts revenue totaled $4.9 million, compared to $6.0 million in full-year 2024, reflecting timing variability in public-sector contract cycles and the impact of the late 2025 government shutdown, rather than underlying demand trends.

Gross profit of $13.1 million, compared to $12.0 million in the prior year period.

2025 gross margin was 77% compared to 87% in the prior-year period, reflecting the Company's continued investments to scale its platform infrastructure and increase adoption. As revenue scales and product revenue mix continues to shift toward higher-margin recurring revenue contracts, margins are expected to increase.

Operating expenses totaled $15.1 million, compared to $13.2 million in the prior year period, due to an increase in labor-related costs associated with planned growth in product offerings and the development of ROC's Vision AI platform.

Net loss was $2.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, due to a deliberate focus on growth investments in talent and research and development to support the augmentation and scale of ROC's Vision AI platform.

The Company ended the year with $0.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no debt outstanding.

Subsequent to year-end 2025, the Company raised net proceeds of $21.5 million in its initial public offering.

"2025 was a defining year for ROC, with strong revenue growth and a meaningful acceleration in the adoption of our core Vision AI platform. We are proud of ROC's financial performance in 2025, reflected in 24% year-over-year revenue growth, highlighted by a 58% increase in ROC's product revenue, and achieving record performance across our products," said B. Scott Swann, CEO of ROC. "These results were driven broadly by traction in our expanded product offerings and scaled contract deployments across our national security, law enforcement, and commercial customers, underscoring continued growth in market demand for our identity and intelligence solutions. We believe this momentum reflects growing demand for American-made Vision AI, translating into operating efficiencies for our customers and sustained financial performance for our shareholders."

Mr. Swann continued, "Looking ahead, our focus is on scaling deployments, increasing recurring revenue, and continuing to invest in platform and compute capabilities to support our long-term growth. Further, our team is focused on increasing the proportion of long-term, higher-margin recurring revenue contracts, which we view as a critical indicator of durable growth and visibility in our business model."

Recent Business Highlights

Entered the physical access control market with the launch of ROC Access, including security-focused devices combining biometric identity verification with real-time security intelligence, and unlocking additional platform-driven revenue.

Debuted ROC Access Face1 , an ultra-compact transparent mode biometric reader, powered by and seamlessly integrated with ROC's Vision AI platform offerings.

, an ultra-compact transparent mode biometric reader, powered by and seamlessly integrated with ROC's Vision AI platform offerings. ROC Access Face1 awarded "Best in Biometrics" in New Products and Solutions at ISC West 2026, providing prominent industry recognition of the embedded value in ROC's innovative hardware solution.

Achieved top-tier rankings in NIST benchmarks, reinforcing ROC's position as a high-accuracy provider of biometric and identity intelligence solutions for federal and defense applications.

Bolstered position in identity and intelligence markets, as ROC's top-tier rankings across NIST benchmarks are widely referenced in federal, defense, and international agency vendor evaluations.

Completed IPO and began trading as a public company on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "ROC."





Initial Public Offering



On February 23, 2026, ROC successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 4,000,000 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. On March 23, 2026, as part of the IPO, ROC closed a partial exercise of the overallotment option of 58,477 shares of common stock. The net proceeds from the IPO aggregated to approximately $21.5 million, inclusive of the overallotment shares and after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable in connection with the offering.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.roc.ai.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai

Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

