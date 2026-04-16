WeRide Inc.: WeRide and GAC Debut First Co-Developed Vehicle Aion N60 Powered by WRD 3.0

GUANGZHOU, China, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAC Aion today officially launched pre-sales for the Aion N60, a new smart urban SUV powered by WeRide Driving (WeRide WRD* 3.0), WeRide's one-stage end-to-end ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) solution.

The Aion N60 has intelligent driving features across the entire lineup, bringing advanced assisted driving to a broad consumer market. With WeRide WRD 3.0, the Aion N60 delivers full-scenario, full-function ADAS capabilities, covering urban roads, highways, parking, and active and passive safety. This allows for a seamless, end-to-end assisted driving experience designed to support everyday commuting.

- Formerly known as WePilot





The Aion N60 powered by WRD 3.0 delivers intelligent driving features across the entire lineup

The Aion N60 is the first mass-produced passenger vehicle jointly developed by WeRide and GAC Aion. It also marks WeRide's first mass-production deployment of one-stage end-to-end technology on the Qualcomm Snapdragon® platform

With this milestone, WeRide becomes the first and only autonomous driving solution provider to have achieved mass production of one-stage end-to-end technology on both NVIDIA Drive® and Qualcomm Snapdragon®, the industry's two leading in-vehicle computing platforms.

Enabled by WeRide WRD 3.0, the Aion N60 is capable of multi-object intention prediction and full-scenario semantic perception to understand the behavior and intent of road users in real time. This human-like reasoning capability allows the vehicle to anticipate potential risks and adjust speed and trajectory when navigating complex environments such as mixed traffic, pedestrian cut-ins, dense urban villages, or multi-level interchanges. While maintaining strict safety margins, the Aion N60 avoids overly conservative behavior that can compromise driving efficiency - delivering a confident, comfortable, and smooth everyday driving experience.

The Aion N60's intelligent driving capabilities are not achieved solely through road testing and operations, but are the result of extensive training in WeRide GENESIS, WeRide's proprietary general-purpose simulation model.

WeRide GENESIS is a world model that bridges the physical and virtual worlds, integrating physical AI with generative AI. The platform can generate highly realistic urban road networks, diverse traffic participants, and rare long-tail scenarios within minutes.

WeRide GENESIS integrates four core modules: AI Scenarios, AI Agents, AI Metrics, and AI Diagnostics, forming a closed-loop R&D system spanning scenario generation, algorithm training, quantitative evaluation and root-cause analysis. This enables the Aion N60 to be repeatedly validated in simulation environments tens of thousands of times more complex than real-world public roads, covering scenarios such as vehicle cut-ins, unprotected left turns, emergency maneuvers, pedestrian or cyclist intrusions, road obstructions, extreme weather, and natural disaster conditions.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue working closely with Aion and other brands under GAC Group to introduce more intelligent driving vehicles across different vehicle segments - bringing safer, more comfortable, and more intelligent assisted driving experiences to a broader range of users.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Media Contact

pr@weride.ai

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