AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Q1 Operating Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: APCX), a fintech company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company today reported a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2026. Operating losses in the first and fourth quarters of 2025 were $2.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

To better understand the actual operating performance, management uses a modified cash-based measure that excludes non-cash expenses, principally equity-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. On this basis, AppTech reported a loss of $0.6 million ($0.01 per share) for the 2026 quarter, compared to operating losses of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter reached $1.4 million, matching the Company's full-year 2025 revenue. This milestone underscores strong execution across all product lines and building momentum following the 2025 Infinitus acquisition.

CEO Thomas DeRosa commented "Although AppTech was still unprofitable in Q1, we are pleased with revenue growth. Particularly gratifying was the performance of each AppTech product line, anchored by clients from the 2025 Infinitus acquisition. We expect that improvement to continue in this quarter when we hope to become cash flow positive."

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.