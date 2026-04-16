Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohrtreffer, Infrastruktur, Finanzierung: Beginnt hier der Weg zur Produktion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAKS | ISIN: US03834B3096 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
19.05.25 | 21:58
0,206 US-Dollar
-0,10 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPTECH PAYMENTS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPTECH PAYMENTS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Q1 Operating Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech" or the "Company") (OTCQB: APCX), a fintech company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The Company today reported a GAAP operating loss of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2026. Operating losses in the first and fourth quarters of 2025 were $2.6 million and $1.3 million, respectively.

To better understand the actual operating performance, management uses a modified cash-based measure that excludes non-cash expenses, principally equity-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. On this basis, AppTech reported a loss of $0.6 million ($0.01 per share) for the 2026 quarter, compared to operating losses of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the quarter reached $1.4 million, matching the Company's full-year 2025 revenue. This milestone underscores strong execution across all product lines and building momentum following the 2025 Infinitus acquisition.

CEO Thomas DeRosa commented "Although AppTech was still unprofitable in Q1, we are pleased with revenue growth. Particularly gratifying was the performance of each AppTech product line, anchored by clients from the 2025 Infinitus acquisition. We expect that improvement to continue in this quarter when we hope to become cash flow positive."

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (OTCQB: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs"), and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.

AppTech Payments Corp.
760-707-5959
info@apptechcorp.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.