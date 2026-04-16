TensorWave Celebrates Opening of Las Vegas Headquarters With Community Ribbon-Cutting and Block Party

Community Event at Town Square Las Vegas Will Bring Together Local Leaders, Startups and the Region's Growing AI Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / TensorWave , a rapidly growing AI infrastructure company, today announced the opening of its new Las Vegas headquarters, marking a major milestone for the company and a continued investment in Nevada's expanding technology ecosystem.

To commemorate the occasion, Commissioner Michael Naft recently visited TensorWave's headquarters and presented a proclamation recognizing the company's contributions to innovation, job creation, and the region's growing technology sector.

The new headquarters reflects TensorWave's commitment to building world-class AI infrastructure while supporting the growing community of startups, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators in the region. As the company continues to expand, TensorWave expects to create new jobs throughout the year, further investing in local talent and the broader innovation economy.

To celebrate this milestone, TensorWave will host a community AI Builders Block Party and Ribbon-Cutting on April 24, 2026, from 5-7 p.m. PT at Town Square Las Vegas, bringing together members of the local tech community, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and industry partners.

Following the celebration, TensorWave will partner with StartupVegas to host a startup pitch competition at the company's Las Vegas office from 7-8:30 p.m. PT, highlighting emerging founders and companies shaping the future of technology in Nevada.

"Las Vegas is quickly becoming a center for innovation and entrepreneurship," said Piotr Tomasik, co-founder, President and COO of TensorWave and co-founder of StartupVegas. "Opening our headquarters here reflects our belief in the region's growing technology ecosystem and the incredible founders, builders, and innovators helping shape the future of AI in Nevada."



The AI Builders Block Party will feature networking opportunities, community engagement, and participation from local organizations and civic leaders. Confirmed attendees include University of Nevada, Las Vegas President Chris Heavey, Director of Athletics Erick Harper, and Dean of the Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering Rama Venkat, along with Sonny Vinuya, Southern Nevada Outreach Director for the Office of Governor Joe Lombardo, and Thomas Burns, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED). Additional speakers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Members of the community interested in attending can find additional details on the event page: TensorWave's Ribbon-Cutting and AI Builders Block Party .

About TensorWave

TensorWave is the AI cloud purpose-built for performance. Powered exclusively by AMD Instinct Series GPUs, TensorWave delivers high-bandwidth, memory-optimized infrastructure that scales with the most demanding training and inference workloads. Backed by more than $166 million in funding from investors including Magnetar, AMD Ventures, and Nexus Venture Partners, TensorWave operates one of the world's largest all-AMD GPU clouds and is expanding rapidly to meet global demand. For more information, please visit tensorwave.com .

Contact

Navi Ganancial

Tensorwave@pancomm.com

SOURCE: TensorWave

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tensorwave-celebrates-opening-of-las-vegas-headquarters-with-comm-1158158