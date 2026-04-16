Maxon Computers: Maxon Announces Free Tools and Mobile Expansion of ZBrush and Cinema 4D

Cinema 4D brings professional 3D workflows to iPad. The return of Autograph - now free for individual users. ZBrush expands to Windows on Arm. See it all at NAB 2026.

BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Maxon , a leading developer of powerful and intuitive 2D and 3D software and complete graphic design workflows, today announced a major step forward in its mission to make professional creative tools more accessible to artists everywhere. With the debut of Cinema 4D on iPad, the return of the Autograph motion graphics application, and the expansion of Maxon tools to Windows on Arm (WoA) tablet devices, Maxon is lowering the barrier to entry while empowering artists to work where they want, how they want. Visitors to NAB 2026 can see it all at the Maxon booth ( N2741 ).

Professional Tools, Broader Access

As demand for 3D and motion content accelerates across social media, streaming, gaming, and immersive media, creators are seeking flexible and affordable entry points into professional workflows. Traditionally, professional creative software has been limited to desktop and required significant software and hardware investment. With this release, Maxon introduces new free-access tiers and mobile-first workflows to make its industry-standard tools more attainable without compromising professional capabilities.

"Accessibility, interoperability, and user empowerment are increasingly central to creative innovation," said Dave McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "With these initiatives, we're expanding access to professional tools so more artists can experiment, build, and grow within a connected creative ecosystem, using the same professional tools trusted across film, broadcast, and design."

Cinema 4D for iPad: 3D Creation Goes Mobile

At NAB 2026, Maxon will unveil the beta of Cinema 4D for iPad , marking the first time such a professional 3D tool will be available on a mobile platform. Optimized for touch workflows, Cinema 4D for iPad delivers core 3D modeling and design capabilities in a streamlined, mobile-first interface. The iPad version* complements the desktop experience, allowing artists to explore ideas and work on projects on the go, the moment creativity strikes.

Cinema 4D has long been recognized for its accessibility and ease of learning within the professional 3D space. Bringing these capabilities to iPad extends that philosophy, making 3D creation more approachable for emerging artists while remaining compatible with modern production pipelines.

Cinema 4D for iPad will be available in late 2026.

* Recommended: iPad with M3 chip or later

Autograph Makes its Return

Maxon brings back Autograph , a modern motion graphics and compositing application, as a free download for individuals for all core features. Designed for motion designers, 2D/3D artists, content creators, and compositors, Autograph offers a professional foundation for creative experimentation and production, now accessible to anyone who wants to get started.

Autograph brings together 2D animation, compositing, and 3D capabilities in a unified environment optimized for speed and flexibility. Key features include a native Cloner system for dynamic, iterative animations, enabling designers to rapidly build complex motion graphics, and responsive design tools that allow simultaneous creation and adaptation across multiple aspect ratios - ideal for today's multi-platform content landscape.

The application supports industry standards, including USD, OpenEXR, ACES, OpenColorIO, and OpenFX, and integrates with Universe and select Red Giant tools. Autograph also supports third-party OpenFX plugins, beginning with RE:Vision Effects, BorisFX, and Digital Anarchy, whose plugins are available directly through their own marketplaces, reinforcing Maxon's commitment to an open, creator-first ecosystem.

Autograph is ideal for professionals across industries seeking a comprehensive toolset to achieve any creative goal, from branded quick-fire social media videos to feature film and broadcast-ready assets. Maxon is expanding access to professional motion graphics tools while continuing to invest in its complete ecosystem integration and supporting the design industry at large.

Maxon Expands to Windows on Arm

Maxon is bringing its complete ecosystem to next-generation Windows on Arm-powered hardware - including Dell's tablet lineup, Microsoft Surface Pro (Snapdragon X Elite), and other compatible tablets and desktop systems - making its 3D, motion graphics, and digital sculpting tools more ubiquitous and adaptable to modern workflows.

ZBrush (desktop), Cinema 4D, and Red Giant tools within Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects are all now available on Windows on Arm-powered devices. Redshift is also supported on Windows on Arm with CPU rendering capabilities.

The Spring 2026 Maxon One Release

Today, Maxon announced its full slate of product updates in the Spring 2026 Maxon One Ecosystem release .

A More Open Creative Ecosystem

Together, these announcements signal an exciting evolution in Maxon's creative offering. By expanding professional tools beyond traditional desktop-only environments and introducing free tiers, more creatives can access high-end creative workflows. While desktop versions of Cinema 4D and ZBrush remain essential for advanced simulations, large-scale scenes, and complex production pipelines, these new mobile offerings provide meaningful entry points for students, independent creators, and professionals seeking flexibility.

See Maxon at NAB 2026

Maxon will showcase Cinema 4D for iPad and ZBrush for Windows on Arm betas at NAB 2026 (April 18-22), booth N2741 . For more information, visit: https://www.maxon.net/event/nab-show-2026 .

Schedule a Press Briefing and Demo

To schedule a press briefing or private demo, please contact megan@grithaus.agency

Download the Maxon press kit here .

About Maxon

Maxon makes powerful, yet approachable software solutions for content creators working in 2D and 3D design, motion graphics, visual effects and visualization. Product lines include the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush , the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution available on desktop and on the iPad.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Maxon Computers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/maxon-announces-free-tools-and-mobile-expansion-of-zbrush-and-cin-1158250