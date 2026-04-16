Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2026 of $27.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.13. First quarter 2026 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $300 thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2025 net income of $27.8 million and EPS of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02.

"Westamerica's first quarter 2026 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 42 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $1.4 million at March 31, 2026," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "First quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.0 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2026 and 997 thousand shares were retired using the Company's share repurchase plan," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $52.7 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2026 was 3.98 percent compared to 4.00 percent for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2026 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2025.

The Company recognized a $300 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2026. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $11.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2026 totaled $9.6 million compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Debit card fees declined $174 thousand from the fourth quarter 2025 to the first quarter 2026 and the Company recognized unrealized securities losses of $247 thousand in the first quarter 2026.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2026 were $25.9 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Salaries and related benefits expense were higher in the first quarter 2026 when compared to fourth quarter 2025 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher benefit costs.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2026 was $9.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 income tax provision includes a $628 thousand increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:

Westamerica Bancorporation

1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901

Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact

707-863-6090

investments@westamerica.com



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.