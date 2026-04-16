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WKN: 884167 | ISIN: US9570901036 | Ticker-Symbol: WB1
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:03
43,800 Euro
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 16:54 Uhr
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Westamerica Bancorporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the first quarter 2026 of $27.4 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.13. First quarter 2026 results include a reversal of provision for credit losses of $300 thousand, which increased EPS $0.01. These results compare to fourth quarter 2025 net income of $27.8 million and EPS of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02.

"Westamerica's first quarter 2026 results benefited from the Company's valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 42 percent of total revenues and credit quality remained stable with nonperforming assets of $1.4 million at March 31, 2026," said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. "First quarter 2026 results generated an annualized 11.0 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the first quarter 2026 and 997 thousand shares were retired using the Company's share repurchase plan," concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $52.7 million for the first quarter 2026, compared to $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the first quarter 2026 was 3.98 percent compared to 4.00 percent for the fourth quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the first quarter 2026 unchanged from the fourth quarter 2025.

The Company recognized a $300 thousand reversal of provision for credit losses in the first quarter 2026. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans was $11.2 million at March 31, 2026.

Noninterest income for the first quarter 2026 totaled $9.6 million compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Debit card fees declined $174 thousand from the fourth quarter 2025 to the first quarter 2026 and the Company recognized unrealized securities losses of $247 thousand in the first quarter 2026.

Noninterest expenses for the first quarter 2026 were $25.9 million compared to $25.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025. Salaries and related benefits expense were higher in the first quarter 2026 when compared to fourth quarter 2025 due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and higher benefit costs.

The income tax provision (FTE) for the first quarter 2026 was $9.3 million compared to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025. The fourth quarter 2025 income tax provision includes a $628 thousand increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation's wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Westamerica Bancorporation Web Address: www.westamerica.com

For additional information contact:
Westamerica Bancorporation
1108 Fifth Avenue, San Rafael, CA 94901
Robert A. Thorson - Investor Relations Contact
707-863-6090
investments@westamerica.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond the Company's control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

Public Information April 16, 2026
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
March 31, 2026
1. Net Income Summary.
(in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 52,690 - 56,390 -6.6- - 53,549
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (300- (550- n/m -
Noninterest Income 9,607 10,321 -6.9- 10,003
Noninterest Expense 25,911 25,127 3.1- 25,466
Income Before Taxes (FTE) 36,686 42,134 -12.9- 38,086
Income Tax Provision (FTE) 9,331 11,097 -15.9- 10,279
Net Income- 27,355 - 31,037 -11.9- - 27,807
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 24,306 26,642 -8.8- 24,849
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 24,306 26,642 -8.8- 24,849
Operating Ratios:
Basic Earnings Per Common
Share- 1.13 - 1.16 -2.6- - 1.12
Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share 1.13 1.16 -2.6- 1.12
Return On Assets (a) 1.84- 2.03- 1.82-
Return On Common
Equity (a) 11.0- 11.9- 10.8-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.74- 3.90- 3.76-
Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 41.6- 37.7- 40.1-
Dividends Paid Per Common
Share- 0.46 - 0.44 4.5- - 0.46
Common Dividend Payout
Ratio 41- 38- 41-
2. Net Interest Income.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 55,985 - 59,786 -6.4- - 57,031
Interest Expense 3,295 3,396 -3.0- 3,482
Net Interest and Loan Fee
Income (FTE)- 52,690 - 56,390 -6.6- - 53,549
Average Earning Assets- 5,644,066 - 5,794,836 -2.6- - 5,666,854
Average Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,754,298 2,770,099 -0.6- 2,731,820
Yield on Earning Assets
(FTE) (a) 3.98- 4.14- 4.00-
Cost of Funds (a) 0.24- 0.24- 0.24-
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.74- 3.90- 3.76-
Interest Expense /
Interest-Bearing
Liabilities (a) 0.49- 0.50- 0.51-
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.49- 3.64- 3.49-
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Total Assets- 6,034,899 - 6,187,321 -2.5- - 6,055,696
Total Earning Assets 5,644,066 5,794,836 -2.6- 5,666,854
Total Loans 708,613 789,935 -10.3- 727,540
Commercial Loans 110,159 120,189 -8.3- 112,830
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 477,402 497,379 -4.0- 482,133
Consumer Loans 121,052 172,367 -29.8- 132,577
Total Investment Securities 4,469,072 4,395,565 1.7- 4,343,373
Debt Securities Available for
Sale 3,643,302 3,539,528 2.9- 3,504,978
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 811,170 841,810 -3.6- 823,690
Equity Securities 14,600 14,227 2.6- 14,705
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 466,381 609,336 -23.5- 595,941
Loans / Deposits 14.7- 15.9- 15.0-
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.
(average volume, dollars in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Total Deposits- 4,822,635 - 4,958,554 -2.7- - 4,837,964
Noninterest Demand 2,206,530 2,293,059 -3.8- 2,236,646
Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,543 935,054 -1.6- 894,816
Savings 1,628,180 1,649,631 -1.3- 1,636,817
Time greater than $100K 23,738 29,460 -19.4- 24,428
Time less than $100K 43,644 51,350 -15.0- 45,257
Total Short-Term Borrowings 138,193 104,604 32.1- 130,502
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 138,193 104,604 32.1- 130,502
Shareholders' Equity 1,008,613 1,055,925 -4.5- 1,019,086
Demand Deposits /
Total Deposits 45.8- 46.2- 46.2-
Transaction & Savings
Deposits / Total Deposits 98.6- 98.4- 98.6-
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.
(dollars in thousands)
Q1'2026
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)- 5,644,066 - 55,985 3.98-
Total Loans (FTE) 708,613 9,936 5.68-
Commercial Loans (FTE) 110,159 1,692 6.21-
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 477,402 6,384 5.42-
Consumer Loans 121,052 1,860 6.23-
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,469,072 41,793 3.74-
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,643,302 32,769 3.60-
Corporate Securities 1,920,776 12,642 2.63-
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 349,347 4,926 5.64-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 1,018,548 12,123 4.76-
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 308,433 2,720 3.53-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 46,198 358 3.10-
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 811,170 8,549 4.22-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 42,622 254 2.38-
Corporate Securities 738,979 8,028 4.35-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions
(FTE) 29,569 267 3.61-
Equity Securities (FTE) 14,600 475 13.02-
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 466,381 4,256 3.65-
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,644,066 3,295 0.24-
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,754,298 3,295 0.49-
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,616,105 3,089 0.48-
Interest-Bearing Transaction 920,543 45 0.02-
Savings 1,628,180 3,002 0.75-
Time less than $100K 43,644 31 0.29-
Time greater than $100K 23,738 11 0.18-
Total Short-Term Borrowings 138,193 206 0.61-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 138,193 206 0.61-
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) - 52,690 3.74-
Q1'2025
AverageIncome/Yield (a) /
VolumeExpenseRate (a)
Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:
Total Earning Assets (FTE)- 5,794,836 - 59,786 4.14-
Total Loans (FTE) 789,935 10,744 5.51-
Commercial Loans (FTE) 120,189 1,845 6.21-
Commercial Real Estate
Loans 497,379 6,473 5.28-
Consumer Loans 172,367 2,426 5.70-
Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,395,565 42,339 3.85-
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale (FTE) 3,539,528 33,305 3.76-
Corporate Securities 1,991,278 13,522 2.72-
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 915,873 14,422 6.30-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 254,126 2,034 3.20-
Securities of U.S.
Government sponsored
entities 311,297 2,777 3.57-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (FTE) 62,651 496 3.17-
U.S. Treasury Securities 4,303 54 5.13-
Total Debt Securities Held to
Maturity (FTE) 841,810 8,586 4.08-
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 56,006 329 2.35-
Corporate Securities 736,089 7,815 4.25-
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (FTE) 49,715 442 3.56-
Equity Securities 14,227 448 12.60-
Total Interest-Bearing Cash 609,336 6,703 4.40-
Interest Expense Paid:
Total Earning Assets 5,794,836 3,396 0.24-
Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities 2,770,099 3,396 0.50-
Total Interest-Bearing
Deposits 2,665,495 3,229 0.49-
Interest-Bearing Transaction 935,054 46 0.02-
Savings 1,649,631 3,128 0.77-
Time less than $100K 51,350 38 0.30-
Time greater than $100K 29,460 17 0.24-
Total Short-Term Borrowings 104,604 167 0.65-
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 104,604 167 0.65-
Net Interest Income and
Margin (FTE) - 56,390 3.90-
6. Noninterest Income.
(dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts- 3,332 - 3,381 -1.4- - 3,270
Merchant Processing
Services 2,739 2,733 0.2- 2,690
Debit Card Fees 1,324 1,581 -16.3- 1,498
Trust Fees 927 899 3.1- 923
ATM Processing Fees 450 463 -2.8- 484
Other Service Fees 408 429 -4.9- 426
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains - 102 n/m -
Unrealized (Losses) Gains
on Equity Securities (247- - n/m 30
Other Noninterest Income 674 733 -8.0- 682
Total Noninterest Income- 9,607 - 10,321 -6.9- - 10,003
Operating Ratios:
Total Revenue (FTE)- 62,297 - 66,711 -6.6- - 63,552
Noninterest Income /
Revenue (FTE) 15.4- 15.5- 15.7-
Service Charges /
Avg. Deposits (a) 0.28- 0.28- 0.27-
Total Revenue (FTE) Per
Avg. Common Share (a)- 10.39 - 10.16 2.3- - 10.15
7. Noninterest Expense.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Salaries and Related Benefits- 12,325 - 12,126 1.6- - 11,871
Occupancy and Equipment 5,427 5,038 7.7- 5,426
Outsourced Data Processing 2,788 2,697 3.4- 2,701
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,110 915 21.3- 891
Professional Fees 462 395 17.0- 540
Courier Service 734 688 6.7- 843
Other Noninterest Expense 3,065 3,268 -6.2- 3,194
Total Noninterest Expense- 25,911 - 25,127 3.1- - 25,466
Operating Ratios:
Noninterest Expense /
Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.86- 1.76- 1.78-
Noninterest Expense /
Revenues (FTE) 41.6- 37.7- 40.1-
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.
(dollars in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Average Total Loans- 708,613 - 789,935 -10.3- - 727,540
Beginning of Period
Allowance for Credit
Losses on Loans (ACLL)- 11,573 - 14,780 -21.7- - 11,859
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (300- (550- n/m -
Net ACLL Losses (122- (316- -61.4- (286-
End of Period ACLL- 11,151 - 13,914 -19.9- - 11,573
Gross ACLL Recoveries /
Gross ACLL Losses 85- 82- 61-
Net ACLL Losses /
Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.07- -0.16- -0.16-
(dollars in thousands)
-
3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans- 11,151 - 13,914 -19.9- - 11,573
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Held to Maturity
Securities 1 1 0.0- 1
Total Allowance for Credit
Losses- 11,152 - 13,915 -19.9- - 11,574
Allowance for Unfunded
Credit Commitments- 201 - 201 0.0- - 201
9. Credit Quality.
(dollars in thousands)
-
3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
Nonperforming Loans:
Nonperforming Nonaccrual
Loans- 380 - - n/m- 768
Performing Nonaccrual
Loans 785 - n/m 706
Total Nonaccrual Loans 1,165 - n/m 1,474
Accruing Loans 90+ Days
Past Due 277 277 0.0- 340
Total Nonperforming Loans- 1,442 - 277 n/m- 1,814
Total Loans Outstanding- 696,204 - 771,030 -9.7- - 726,482
Total Assets 5,864,450 5,966,624 -1.7- 5,960,180
Loans:
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans- 11,151 - 13,914 -19.9- - 11,573
Allowance for Credit Losses
on Loans / Loans 1.60- 1.80- 1.59-
Nonperforming Loans /
Total Loans 0.21- 0.04- 0.25-
10. Capital.
(in thousands, except per-share amounts)
-
3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
Shareholders' Equity- 882,690 - 923,138 -4.4- - 933,509
Total Assets 5,864,450 5,966,624 -1.7- 5,960,180
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Assets 15.05- 15.47- 15.66-
Shareholders' Equity/
Total Loans 126.79- 119.73- 128.50-
Tangible Common Equity
Ratio 13.25- 13.71- 13.90-
Common Shares Outstanding 23,631 26,360 -10.4- 24,623
Common Equity Per Share- 37.35 - 35.02 6.7- - 37.91
Market Value Per Common
Share 52.15 50.63 3.0- 47.83
(shares in thousands)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Share Retirements (Issuances):
Total Shares Retired 1,001 361 n/m 485
Average Retirement Price- 50.94 - 50.96 n/m- 48.13
Net Shares Retired 992 348 n/m 484
11. Period-End Balance Sheets.
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
-
3/31/263/31/25Change12/31/25
Assets:
Cash and Due from Banks- 397,284 - 727,336 -45.4- - 567,801
Debt Securities Available for
Sale:
Corporate Securities 1,835,522 1,802,791 1.8- 1,804,080
Collateralized Loan
Obligations 293,987 822,111 -64.2- 424,614
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 1,123,422 250,844 347.9- 891,906
Securities of U.S.
Government Sponsored
Entities 298,502 299,722 -0.4- 302,412
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions 45,422 60,581 -25.0- 45,722
Total Debt Securities
Available for Sale 3,596,855 3,236,049 11.1- 3,468,734
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity:
Agency Mortgage Backed
Securities 41,271 53,528 -22.9- 43,734
Corporate Securities 732,168 737,146 -0.7- 742,244
Obligations of States and
Political Subdivisions (1) 26,119 48,674 -46.3- 33,596
Total Debt Securities
Held to Maturity (1) 799,558 839,348 -4.7- 819,574
Loans 696,204 771,030 -9.7- 726,482
Allowance For Credit Losses
on Loans (11,151- (13,914- -19.9- (11,573-
Total Loans, net 685,053 757,116 -9.5- 714,909
Premises and Equipment, net 25,968 25,722 1.0- 25,722
Identifiable Intangibles, net - 72 n/m -
Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0- 121,673
Other Assets 238,059 259,308 -8.2- 241,767
Total Assets- 5,864,450 - 5,966,624 -1.7- - 5,960,180
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity:
Deposits:
Noninterest-Bearing- 2,135,925 - 2,241,802 -4.7- - 2,252,490
Interest-Bearing Transaction 939,285 920,461 2.0- 907,124
Savings 1,643,599 1,633,445 0.6- 1,613,384
Time 64,943 78,387 -17.2- 67,021
Total Deposits 4,783,752 4,874,095 -1.9- 4,840,019
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 144,456 113,219 27.6- 137,298
Total Short-Term
Borrowed Funds 144,456 113,219 27.6- 137,298
Other Liabilities 53,552 56,172 -4.7- 49,354
Total Liabilities 4,981,760 5,043,486 -1.2- 5,026,671
Shareholders' Equity:
Common Equity:
Paid-In Capital 422,348 470,844 -10.3- 440,015
Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Loss (107,267- (136,768- -21.6- (91,139-
Retained Earnings 567,609 589,062 -3.6- 584,633
Total Shareholders' Equity 882,690 923,138 -4.4- 933,509
Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity- 5,864,450 - 5,966,624 -1.7- - 5,960,180
12. Income Statements.
(unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
-
Q1'2026Q1'2025ChangeQ4'2025
Interest and Loan Fee Income:
Loans- 9,879 - 10,669 -7.4- - 10,233
Equity Securities 446 422 5.7- 433
Debt Securities Available
for Sale 32,695 33,203 -1.5- 31,779
Debt Securities Held to
Maturity 8,494 8,494 0.0- 8,355
Interest-Bearing Cash 4,256 6,703 -36.5- 5,988
Total Interest and Loan
Fee Income 55,770 59,491 -6.3- 56,788
Interest Expense:
Transaction Deposits 45 46 -2.2- 45
Savings Deposits 3,002 3,128 -4.0- 3,195
Time Deposits 42 55 -23.6- 45
Securities Sold under
Repurchase Agreements 206 167 23.5- 197
Total Interest Expense 3,295 3,396 -3.0- 3,482
Net Interest and Loan
Fee Income 52,475 56,095 -6.5- 53,306
(Reversal of) Provision
for Credit Losses (300- (550- n/m -
Noninterest Income:
Service Charges on Deposit
Accounts 3,332 3,381 -1.4- 3,270
Merchant Processing
Services 2,739 2,733 0.2- 2,690
Debit Card Fees 1,324 1,581 -16.3- 1,498
Trust Fees 927 899 3.1- 923
ATM Processing Fees 450 463 -2.8- 484
Other Service Fees 408 429 -4.9- 426
Bank Owned
Life Insurance Gains - 102 n/m -
Other Noninterest Income 427 733 -41.7- 712
Total Noninterest Income 9,607 10,321 -6.9- 10,003
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and Related Benefits 12,325 12,126 1.6- 11,871
Occupancy and Equipment 5,427 5,038 7.7- 5,426
Outsourced Data Processing 2,788 2,697 3.4- 2,701
Limited Partnership
Operating Losses 1,110 915 21.3- 891
Professional Fees 462 395 17.0- 540
Courier Service 734 688 6.7- 843
Other Noninterest Expense 3,065 3,268 -6.2- 3,194
Total Noninterest Expense 25,911 25,127 3.1- 25,466
Income Before Income Taxes 36,471 41,839 -12.8- 37,843
Income Tax Provision 9,116 10,802 -15.6- 10,036
Net Income- 27,355 - 31,037 -11.9- - 27,807
Average Common Shares
Outstanding 24,306 26,642 -8.8- 24,849
Diluted Average Common
Shares Outstanding 24,306 26,642 -8.8- 24,849
Per Common Share Data:
Basic Earnings- 1.13 - 1.16 -2.6- - 1.12
Diluted Earnings 1.13 1.16 -2.6- 1.12
Dividends Paid 0.46 0.44 4.5- 0.46
Footnotes and Abbreviations:
(1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
(FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company's loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company's tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
(a) Annualized
Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

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Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.