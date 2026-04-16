Chery Group: Oil Prices Break Through $120/Barrel - OMODA & JAECOO Hybrid Owners Achieve Under €0.11 per Kilometer, Monthly Fuel Costs Cut in Half vs. Gasoline SUVs

WUHU, China, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, international oil prices have continued to fluctuate at a high level of $120 per barrel, with fuel prices in many European countries surging by over 16% in just two weeks. The soaring cost of travel has become a major concern for households and consumers worldwide. According to calculations by the clean energy organization Transport & Environment, if oil prices remain above $100 per barrel for an extended period, the fuel cost per 100 kilometers for gasoline vehicles will reach as high as €14.20-meaning that for an average family driving 20,000 kilometers annually, annual fuel expenses alone will approach €3,000.

Against this backdrop, the SHS Super Hybrid System equipped in OMODA & JAECOO models offers a practical cost-saving solution for family travel in the era of high oil prices, backed by authoritative media tests, global extreme challenges, and real user feedback.





Authoritative Long-Term Media Test: Six Months of Validated Everyday Low Fuel Consumption

Top Gear, the UK's leading automotive media outlet, conducted an in-depth, six-month long-term test on the JAECOO 7 SHS-P. The results showed that, in a charge-depleted state (running on gasoline only, without recharging), it consistently achieved fuel efficiency of over 50 mpg (approximately 4.7 L/100 km).

In its test report, Top Gear specifically noted: "Despite not adding any extra electric juice to the 7's regular petrol diet, I've been regularly returning over 50mpg, which I reckon is pretty tidy from a bluff, weighty SUV." This assessment implies that, for urban users without daily charging access, the JAECOO 7 SHS-P can still significantly cut fuel costs by nearly half compared to same-class vehicles, significantly reducing the burden of daily refueling.

Extreme Real-World Test: Three Key Metrics Define the Efficiency Benchmark

Beyond everyday scenarios verified by authoritative media, the extreme real-world tests organized by OMODA & JAECOO across diverse global terrains further explored the upper limits of the SHS system's efficiency. In comprehensive challenges covering city congestion, highway cruising, and hilly mountain roads, the system delivered three impressive results:

Extreme CS fuel consumption 3.1 L/100 km: Under specific fuel-saving test conditions, the SHS system achieved results far surpassing the official WLTP rating. Based on current European fuel prices, the fuel cost per kilometer is approximately €0.108. Compared to the typical fuel consumption of 8-10 L/100 km for comparable gasoline SUVs, driving 20,000 km annually can save over €1,400 in fuel costs.

Electric Range 151.6 km: The actual electric range far exceeds the official rating of 90 km, fully covering the daily commuting distances of the vast majority of European households.

Combined Range 1,613 km: The actual total range exceeds the official WLTP rating of 1,200 km by over 400 km. One tank of fuel allows a round trip from Paris to Berlin without refueling, dramatically reducing travel costs while offering ultimate travel freedom.

Owner Testimonials: A Low-Fuel-Consumption Experience

Beyond the data, real feedback from OMODA & JAECOO owners around the world provides the most direct proof of the SHS hybrid system's economy. A JAECOO 7 owner shared his experience on social media: "I charge every night, and a full charge lets me drive about 56 miles. I only need to refuel once every six weeks or so." He admitted that he was initially "skeptical about hybrid vehicles," but after driving for several months, he acknowledged that the dramatic drop in refueling frequency was directly reflected in his monthly bills.

This experience, described by many owners as "effortless savings," means that users have quietly optimized their travel costs without having to consciously change their driving style or sacrifice the use of air conditioning or entertainment systems.

Technology-Driven Innovation: The Energy Efficiency Logic Behind the SHS Super Hybrid System

Given the current landscape of high fuel prices, fuel-saving methods that rely solely on driving techniques are no longer sufficient to meet user needs; upgrading the underlying technical architecture is key to reducing travel costs.

As a core achievement of OMODA & JAECOO's hybrid technology development, the SHS Super Hybrid System operates on the principle of "electric power in the city, gasoline on the highway, and efficient coordination." From the underlying architecture, it achieves dual breakthroughs in both performance and fuel economy.

In urban commuting scenarios below 60 km/h, the vehicle primarily relies on electric motor, with the engine intervening only within its high-efficiency range to assist, enabling zero-fuel-consumption driving. During highway cruising, the engine seamlessly engages for direct drive, balancing power response with fuel efficiency. Users can achieve seamless fuel savings without altering their driving habits.





In response to rising travel costs caused by fluctuating global oil prices, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the SHS Super Hybrid System to effectively reduce user expenses, breaking the long-standing trade-off between mobility and cost savings, and safeguarding users' freedom of travel through technological innovation.

It is reported that, during Auto China 2026, the brand will not only showcase its hybrid lineup but will also launch a long-distance HEV marathon test covering various road conditions. This test will use real-world performance as a benchmark to further evaluate the efficiency, stability, and reliability of the SHS system under different environments and operating conditions. More details will be released during the event.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building "The World's Leading Crossover Brand", JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building" Global Elegant Off-Road Brand", and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency, Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

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