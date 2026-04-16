OMI Advances Rigorous Testing of Breakthrough 3-Minute Charge Battery Technology

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI's trailblazing work in ultra-fast battery charging continues to capture industry attention as the company enters a critical phase of advanced testing. Building on the excitement of its 3-minute charge breakthrough, OMI's team is now focused on rigorously validating its proprietary 20C-capable active cathode material, known as LnFP. This material is being pushed to its limits in real-world testing, designed to prove beyond doubt that the company's batteries can deliver consistent, rapid charging for electric vehicles, mobile devices, data centers, and industrial equipment-without compromising durability or safety.

In line with its commitment to transparency and reliability, OMI has also made available a comprehensive white paper summarizing the results of its battery testing program. This publicly released document provides detailed performance data, methodology, and insights into how the technology performs under various demanding scenarios, giving industry partners and stakeholders full confidence in the innovation capabilities. You can download the white paper in this link: https://batterytech.omi1.com/

A major emphasis on the ongoing trials is OMI's revolutionary fast-charging capability, which sets out a new benchmark in the industry. Thanks to the unique 20C charge rate, batteries using the LnFP cathode can move from empty to fully charged in just three minutes. Engineers are subjecting the batteries to thousands of charge and discharge cycles at blistering speeds to ensure that this remarkable performance stands up over time. The results, to date, are highly encouraging: the cathode maintains chemical and structural integrity, even under the stress of repeated ultra-fast charging, while adhering to strict safety standards required for large-scale deployment.

Unlike conventional fast-charging solutions-which often risk overheating or long-term degradation-OMI's advanced nano-engineered, iron-based chemistry enables rapid lithium-ion transport without excessive heat or loss of stability. This means users can rely on a quick charge without fear of reduced battery life. Importantly, OMI's technology completely removes cobalt from the cathode, eliminating a major source of supply chain risk and enhancing the platform's overall safety profile.

Beyond performance alone, engineers are focused on scale. The company is working to show that fast, safe charging can be maintained not only in the lab, but in mass production and everyday use. Each round of testing strengthens confidence that the 3-minute charging experience is truly achievable on a global scale.

With small-scale U.S. production targeted for 2027, OMI's exhaustive validation process aims to ensure that their next-generation battery will not only meet but exceed the highest standards in speed, safety, and reliability. The company's ongoing innovations are delivering radical improvements to the future of energy storage-where ultra-fast charging is set to become an everyday feature.

About OMI

OMI is a pioneer in advanced battery materials, dedicated to solving the most complex challenges in energy storage. Through proprietary nano-engineering and material science, OMI develops next-generation cathode solutions that deliver superior speed, safety, and sustainability for the global electrification market.

Media Contact:

Aron Cabrera

Marketing Coordinator

acl@omi1.com

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