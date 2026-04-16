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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 17:50 Uhr
135 Leser
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FINTECH.TV Receives Official UAE Broadcasting License, Establishing Permanent Television Presence Across The United Arab Emirates

License issued by the UAE National Media Authority grants FINTECH.TV FZ-LLC the right to establish and operate a streaming platform across the United Arab Emirates, with studios launching in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

NEW YORK, NY AND DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / FINTECH.TV, the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, today announced that it has received an official Radio and TV Broadcasting License from the UAE National Media Authority, authorizing FINTECH.TV FZ-LLC to establish and operate a streaming platform in the United Arab Emirates. The license, issued through Dubai Media City, marks a defining milestone in FINTECH.TV's global expansion and establishes a permanent, licensed broadcast presence in one of the world's most important financial and media markets.

FINTECH.TV's studios launching in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi will serve as the anchor of its MENA broadcast operation, delivering live financial programming that connects the region's markets to Wall Street and to FINTECH.TV's global audience. The license sets the stage for the network's broader Middle East programming, including its soon-to-be-announced morning coverage connecting U.S. and MENA markets.

"This license is a reflection of our commitment to the UAE and to the region," said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Global Content and Operations at FINTECH.TV. "We are building a 24/7 streaming channel focused on the future of finance, and the UAE is one of the most compelling stories in the world right now. Our viewers in the United States will see, every single day, the extraordinary financial infrastructure being built here and understand why companies from every corner of the world are choosing to set up business in the UAE. We are a pro-business platform, and we cannot wait to start telling these stories."

"The UAE is not just a market, it is where the future of finance is being built in real time," said Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV. "The regulatory clarity around digital assets, the sovereign commitment to blockchain and AI, and the concentration of institutional capital that has moved into Dubai and Abu Dhabi make the UAE the most important international market we could be in. Receiving this license is a statement about where global finance is heading and about FINTECH.TV's role in covering it."

FINTECH.TV launch dates and programming details for Dubai and Abu Dhabi studios will be announced in the coming weeks. For broadcast partnership and sponsorship inquiries, email us at partnerships@fintech.tv

About FINTECH Media Group

FINTECH Media Group is a global media company that owns and operates FINTECH.TV and Breakout. FINTECH.TV is the global broadcasting platform for entrepreneurs and investors, and the first truly global, cross-exchange financial media network. Broadcasting from studios at the New York Stock Exchange, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, with several more in development, FINTECH.TV covers the latest news and perspectives on finance, blockchain, AI, and sustainability investing through live broadcasts, exclusive interviews, and thought-leadership content. Breakout is a real-time social audio and messaging platform with users in over 24 countries, empowering people to access information, share insights, and engage in live conversations. Together, FINTECH Media Group connects global audiences with the people shaping the future of finance and innovation.

Follow FINTECH.TV: @FINTECHTVGLOBAL

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SOURCE: FINTECH.TV



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fintech.tv-receives-official-uae-broadcasting-license-establishi-1158258

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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