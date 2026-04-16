New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Daployi announced the official launch of its self-hosted edge device management platform, providing DevOps and operations teams with a centralized solution for managing distributed device fleets. Built to address the complexities of remote software deployment, the platform enables organizations to manage physical machines and virtual environments behind firewalls without the need for inbound traffic exposure or VPNs.

Edge Device Management

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Daployi, a self-hosted edge device management platform designed for distributed device fleets. The platform provides infrastructure for organizations managing Docker-based workloads and host-level operations across remote hardware environments.

Core Platform Functionality

Daployi provides engineering teams with a centralized web-based control panel to manage fleets of edge devices, including physical machines, virtual machines, and servers. The self-hosted platform is designed for distributed environments and remote sites located behind firewalls, allowing organizations to maintain full data ownership on their own infrastructure. Deployment is initiated through a single-command installation process.

The platform utilizes a lightweight agent, deployed as a Docker container on each managed device, to establish outbound connections to the Daployi server. This architecture eliminates the requirement for inbound traffic exposure, firewall modifications, or VPN maintenance for software deployment. By initiating the connection from the device side, the platform ensures secure communication across restricted network environments.

The platform includes a suite of management capabilities designed for edge operations, including reusable deployment templates , batch script execution, and CI/CD pipeline integration. Additional features include secure registry credential management, deployment history with one-click rollback, and real-time telemetry. For remote access, the platform provides a secure tunneling feature for authenticated on-demand access to services without public exposure, alongside automated alerting via Slack, Discord, or custom webhooks. These integrated tools are designed to provide reproducible and auditable fleet-wide operations.

Integrated Templating System

The Daployi templating system provides reusable deployment definitions that bundle full Docker Compose stacks, environment variables, shell scripts, and tunnel port configurations to allow end users to use the tunnel without any port configuration knowledge. These templates can be executed across targeted device groups, allowing for the simultaneous configuration of container environments and host-level operations.

The templating engine automates initial device provisioning by managing service installation, directory structure creation, and credential configuration. Once the Daployi agent is installed, operators can deploy standardized container environments and host-level configurations across the fleet. This unified setup process ensures configuration consistency and reduces the time required for manual device onboarding and verification.

The templating system also supports routine maintenance and operational tasks, including log file management, network connectivity checks, and data recovery workflows. The platform utilizes global variables that integrate across Compose definitions, shell scripts, and container configurations. This architecture allows engineers to define operational parameters that can be executed via standardized forms, facilitating consistent workflow execution across the fleet.

The platform is engineered for fleet-wide execution as a primary operation, supporting the simultaneous deployment of scripts and configurations across all connected nodes. This architecture prioritizes native fleet management, allowing for synchronized command execution and state management across the entire distributed network.

CI/CD Integration: Closing the Loop Between Code and Device

Daployi provides a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) layer specifically for Docker-based edge deployments. Unlike traditional automated pulling mechanisms that operate on a fixed loop, the platform provides a demand-driven delivery model. This architecture ensures visibility into the deployment process and allows for synchronized updates across edge hardware environments.

Daployi incorporates "Actions," a CI/CD integration layer that connects deployment pipelines directly to edge device fleets. The system allows production branch merges to trigger automated deployments across all relevant devices once pre-defined requirements are met. This integration handles polling and progress tracking, providing automated success or failure reporting back to the pipeline to eliminate manual deployment handshakes.

The CI/CD integration utilizes the platform's templating system to provide granular control during the deployment process. Pipelines can override specific variables at deploy time, allowing for the propagation of version numbers or the activation of diagnostic logging for canary releases across the entire deployment definition.

The platform supports scheduled and conditional deployments, allowing scripts within a template to defer updates until specific maintenance windows or when monitored processes reach an idle state. These automated update triggers are designed to prevent service interruptions and eliminate the requirement for manual supervision during the deployment and restart cycle.

For industrial IoT deployments, the platform automates the update cycle across a distributed network following a single code commit and merge. This automated pipeline replaces manual version checks and on-site technical interventions, ensuring that service patches are propagated systematically across every device in the field.

Secure Registry Credential Management

The platform addresses the security risks associated with storing persistent authentication tokens on distributed hardware. Traditional deployment models often require registry credentials to be stored locally on each edge device, increasing the potential attack surface as the fleet scales. By eliminating local credential storage, the platform prevents unauthorized access to private registries in the event of a single device compromise.

Daployi utilizes a temporary credential model where registry authentication is encrypted and stored exclusively on the Daployi server. During a deployment trigger, the server transmits credentials to the target device's volatile memory for the duration of the image pull. Following the completion of the pull, the credentials are automatically flushed, ensuring no persistent tokens are written to the local disk.

The platform's centralized credential architecture streamlines the rotation of expired registry tokens across distributed fleets. By updating authentication data on the Daployi server, all managed devices automatically inherit the updated credentials during the subsequent deployment cycle, eliminating the requirement for manual updates on individual nodes.

Deployment History and Automated Rollback

Daployi maintains a comprehensive deployment history for each device, recording container image versions alongside the specific variable states active at the time of execution. This versioning model allows for the restoration of the entire deployment context during a rollback, ensuring that environment variables and configurations are reverted in synchronization with the container image. By capturing the complete state of the deployment rather than just the image tag, the platform enables precise restoration of previous operational environments.

This allows for the precise restoration of specific operational modes, such as diagnostic logging levels, alongside the associated software version. By providing an automated restoration of the complete deployment context, the platform facilitates rapid recovery to stable operational states.

Real-Time Monitoring and Alerting

The platform includes an integrated alerting system that monitors device connectivity, container health, and hardware resource thresholds, including CPU and memory utilization. In the event of a service interruption or a breach of defined resource limits, the system transmits automated notifications via Slack, Discord, Google Chat, or custom webhooks for integration with third-party monitoring infrastructure.

The alerting system provides proactive visibility into remote site operations, enabling infrastructure teams to identify and resolve connectivity or performance issues before they impact end-user services. By providing immediate notifications of hardware or software failures, the platform allows for a shift from reactive troubleshooting to preemptive operational management.

A Platform Built for the Reality of the Edge

The platform is engineered specifically for the constraints of edge environments, including private network configurations and inconsistent connectivity. By prioritizing architecture that accommodates remote hardware and distributed fleets, Daployi provides a scalable infrastructure for managing multiple devices through a centralized interface. This design eliminates the requirement for manual, individual device access and provides a unified workflow for distributed operations.

Developed in collaboration with industrial IoT organizations, the platform is designed to address the specific deployment challenges associated with distributed networks. Daployi provides DevOps and operations teams with centralized control over Docker-based edge fleets, offering a scalable alternative to ad-hoc scripting and manual management. The solution delivers enterprise-grade operational oversight for remote hardware environments without the complexity traditionally associated with high-budget platform engineering.

Daployi is available for self-hosted deployment. Complete documentation, technical specifications, and installation guides can be accessed at https://daployi.com/.

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Source: United Press