All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID:ATMH), a US-based diversified technology company providing cutting-edge fintech, AI, data analytics, enterprise software and health technology solutions, is pleased to announce the filing of its 2025 Annual Report on OTCIQ.

Key 2025 Highlights (US GAAP Consolidated):

Revenue: $51.322 million

Gross Profit: $12.872 million

Net Loss: $(3.618) million, primarily related to acquisition integration and scaling investments

During 2025, the Company successfully completed the integration of multiple international operating entities into its operational portfolio. These established companies are recognized leaders in their respective industries, with strong operational expertise and a solid presence across the European market. This strategic expansion significantly strengthens ATMH's global footprint and brings valuable synergies to the Group.

With this consolidation, ATMH now employs over 500 professionals worldwide included those associated with the subsidiaries , reinforcing its commitment to becoming a major global player in financial technology, digital services, and next-generation infrastructure.

In addition to strengthening its international presence, ATMH continues to evolve its technology platforms through Artificial Intelligence (AI), delivering integrated solutions across its growing portfolio. The Company remains a leader in telecommunication and SMS messaging services, offering global-scale wholesale messaging and campaign execution technologies used across industries for high-volume, real-time engagement.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTCID:ATMH) embarked on its journey solely focusing on the future possibilities. ABCD (AI, Blockchain, Cloud, Data) are the foundational technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution, bringing profound changes to how people live, work, and connect.

Driven by the rapid emergence of the "Contact-less Economy" and the evolving "New Normal," ATMH is innovating with a focus on financial technology - developing services like Open Banking, Open Data, Open Payment, and Open Trading to meet the needs of today's digitally connected consumer.

ATMH is a FinTech company that, over the past years, has been actively developing a comprehensive suite of services including:

A Professional Digital Asset Exchange

Reliable Mobile Payment Systems

Affordable Mobile Voice and Data Applications

New-Era Merchant Services & E-Banking

Monetization Blockchain Technologies

Hotspot Gateway Solutions

IoT Applications for Smart Cities

Even through volatile market conditions and unforeseen global challenges, ATMH has remained true to its core principle: Customer First. The Company continues to grow with a talented team specializing in blockchain, finance, IT security, and enterprise-level infrastructure. With a deep understanding of digital platform development and operations, ATMH is well-positioned to be a driving force in global digital transformation.

The full 2025 Annual Report is now available on the Company's OTCIQ disclosure page: https://www.otcmarkets.com/file/company/financial-report/551592/content

Forward-Looking Statements The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, any statements regarding ATMH's plans, objectives, future opportunities, financial performance, and operating results. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions - many of which are beyond ATMH's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contact:

Massimo Travagli CEO All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

Email: inquire@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Phone: (888) 350-4660

SOURCE: All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/all-things-mobile-analytic-inc.-otcid-atmh-announces-filing-of-20-1158259