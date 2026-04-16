Lighthouse Point, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - J.R. Dunn Jewelers, one of the largest independent fine jewelry and watch retailers in South Florida, has acquired a 3.02 carat Old Mine Brilliant diamond with grading characteristics that are extremely uncommon for stones of this antique cutting style, particularly the combination of Excellent polish and symmetry, which is exceedingly rare in Old Mine Brilliant diamonds cut prior to the advent of modern proportioning standards.

3.02 Carat Elongated Old Mine Brilliant Diamond, acquired by J.R. Dunn Jewelers

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"This is what my father taught me to find," said Sean Dunn, President of J.R. Dunn Jewelers. "Not the stone with the best certificate. The stone that stops you."

Diamond Acquisition

The 3.02 carat Old Mine Brilliant diamond (GIA Report No. 5232695813) with a U-V color grade, VS2 clarity, and Excellent ratings for both polish and symmetry was acquired during the Miami Antique Show by Mia Chalik, J.R. Dunn's Graduate Gemologist and diamond buyer. "I look at the material and the make," said Chalik. "Almost any color in a diamond can be beautiful if the cut is right and it's crisp." The 3.02 carat Old Mine Brilliant met that standard on both counts.

The Old Mine cut dominated diamond production in the 1800s. Stones of this era were ground by hand, without the precision tools available to contemporary cutters. GIA Excellent ratings for polish and symmetry on such stones are, according to the company, exceptionally rare.

The diamond is planned to be set in an original design by Robert Pelliccia, the company's award-winning in-house designer, who has been with J.R. Dunn Jewelers for over four decades.

5 Carat Oval U-V Light Yellow Diamond Ring, another work by 23-time award winning designer Robert Pelliccia



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According to J.R. Dunn Jewelers, the acquisition was made in the context of ongoing observations within the diamond market, with the Miami Antique Show reinforcing continued interest in antique-style diamonds, fancy shapes, and warm-colored diamonds with visible body color. The company reported that stones in the G through J color range and beyond, as well as antique cuts, have demonstrated steady interest among market participants, informing its decision to acquire a diamond of this type.

About J.R. Dunn Jewelers

J.R. Dunn Jewelers was founded in Lighthouse Point, Florida in 1969 and remains family-owned and operated under second-generation President Sean Dunn. The company is one of the largest independent fine jewelry and watch retailers in South Florida and is an Official Rolex Jeweler, as well as an authorized partner to several luxury brands, including Roberto Coin, Breitling, and Tag Heuer. The company operates a 14,000 square foot showroom, maintains an in-house design studio, and employs a GIA-trained diamond buying team.

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Source: J.R. Dunn Jewelers