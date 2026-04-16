EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

After Dark Anxiety: What Women's Safety Fears Reveal About The Future Of Personal Security



16.04.2026 / 18:02 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - When it comes to personal safety concerns among women, walking alone at night remains one of the most pervasive sources of anxiety - often shaping daily decisions and behavior more profoundly than navigating unfamiliar areas or being alone in parking garages or lots. With 67% of women identifying it as their top fear, these are not just isolated concerns. They are etched into the lived experience of women across America, shaping their daily behavior - whether it's the route they take, their awareness of danger or a resistance to traveling alone. Safety In Question In 2025, LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of personal emergency response systems and the Aster safety app, commissioned a women's personal safety study. Of the 1,500 women surveyed, a clear majority (67%) reported feeling most unsafe when walking alone at night. Meanwhile, 55% reported feeling unsafe traveling in unfamiliar areas, and 42% expressed fear of being alone in parking garages or lots. To put it bluntly, women largely said they simply don't feel safe out and about. These fears aren't isolated incidents. Research shows that women carry these concerns even in routine situations, like their daily commute home from work. The anxiety runs deep enough to alter their behavior, forcing many women to regularly reroute their commutes or change their schedules just to reduce perceived risk. LogicMark's research found that younger women specifically reported higher levels of concern when using rideshares and public transit. Despite these endemic fears, women rely primarily on informal safety strategies such as sharing their location with friends, keeping emergency contacts informed or arming their phone to call for help. But these phone-dependent tactics create vulnerabilities when hands are occupied, phones are locked or attention is divided between screens and surroundings. Aster To The Rescue Aster, LogicMark's mobile app, transforms smartphones into personal protection devices with direct lines to 24/7 monitoring, emergency services, friends and loved ones. With Aster, users have four ways to call for help: an SOS button for instant alerts, a home screen slider for quick access to emergency services, a 'Hold Until Safe' button to arm the app and the 'Follow-Me' feature to schedule alerts and check-ins. Loved ones whom you choose to add as followers will be notified when you contact emergency services and will receive a message with your current location. The fourth option recognizes that you may not always have your phone accessible. Because of that, Aster comes with a Bluetooth SOS button, which is free when you sign up for an Aster subscription. It is a small device that clips to a purse, keychain or backpack strap that users can push to call for help without even touching their phone. A 24/7 monitoring service will answer and stay on the phone until users feel safe. LogicMark's Bluetooth button, which is no bigger than an AirTag, is easy to press and doesn't require the phone to be unlocked or the app to even be open. Whether you are walking, commuting or working late, help is a push of an Aster button away. Coupled with the Aster app, it acts as a quick-access emergency device, reports LogicMark. The Bottom Line Women shouldn't have to reroute their commutes, avoid evening walks or calculate risk with every trip home. Yet until broader change arrives, they need practical tools that work in the moment. LogicMark's Aster app offers exactly that: a way to reclaim their freedom without sacrificing safety. By transforming smartphones into personal safety devices, Aster puts help within immediate reach. With a slide, push or hold, users are connected to help, empowering women across America to roam more freely after dark. To learn more about LogicMark and its Aster app, click here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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