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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Milliken & Company Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company released its 2025 Sustainability Report, detailing progress across people, planet, and business conduct, marking the company's eighth consecutive year of sustainability reporting.

In 2025, Milliken delivered continued improvements in associate safety performance, including a 39% year-over-year reduction in safety severity rate and a 39% decrease in days lost due to work-related injuries, reflecting sustained investment in safety management systems and associate engagement.

Innovation also remained central to the company's sustainability strategy, including progress in non-PFAS fabrics for firefighter protection and flooring reuse initiatives.

"Sustainability is a core value at Milliken, and in 2025 our global teams continued to turn that commitment into action," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. "From improving safety to advancing responsible innovation, we are focused on building a stronger, more resilient business while creating positive impact for generations to come."

The report also discloses performance toward Milliken's science-based, greenhouse gas emissions targets, which are verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company reduced absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 47% from a 2018 base year and continued efforts to reduce Scope 3 emissions through supplier engagement, improved product-level data, and circularity initiatives. In recent years, Milliken invested more than $35 million in coal elimination, energy efficiency, and renewable electricity. Life cycle assessments were further expanded using digital tools, enabling more data-driven product decisions for customers. Milliken's 2025 Sustainability Report includes independently assured greenhouse gas emissions data and climate-related financial disclosures aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

"Strong governance and credible data are essential to translating sustainability commitments into real-world impact," said Kasel Knight, executive vice president, chief legal officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. "This report reflects our ongoing work over time, with the discipline, systems and accountability required to enable transparency, manage risk and drive continuous improvement."

Milliken's commitment to responsible business conduct and strong governance continues to be recognized by third-party organizations. In 2025, the company earned an EcoVadis Gold rating for the fourth consecutive year and was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 19th consecutive year.

The full report and additional disclosures are available at milliken.com.

About Milliken
Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/milliken--company-releases-2025-sustainability-report-302745060.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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