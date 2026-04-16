Martinrea International Inc.: Martinrea Maintains 2026 Outlook

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, announces that the Company is maintaining its full-year 2026 outlook following the amendment of Section 232 tariffs on Steel, Aluminum and Copper imports into the United States, which came into effect on April 6, 2026.

The Company expects no impact to its business as a result of the Section 232 tariff amendments, as auto parts are covered under a separate agreement, and its parts, which are USMCA-compliant, remain exempt from tariffs. The Company is subject to tariffs on certain imports of raw material inputs (i.e., steel and aluminum derivative products) that may be impacted by the recent amendments. However, any adverse impact is expected to be modest, and absorbed by its customers, or otherwise mitigated.

Further clarity will be provided on the upcoming Q1 2026 results conference call scheduled for April 30, 2026.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea's vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The words "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "views", "intend", "believe", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including the expected impact of tariff's, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company's most recent Annual information Form and MD&A and other public filings which can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Forster - Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com

Tel: 289.982.3020

Mobile: 647.210.2385