Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, live from PDAC 2026 in Toronto, for an exclusive interview with Eira Thomas, President and CEO of North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSX-V: NAR). In a market starving for real catalysts, Eira - a legendary dealmaker and geologist - reveals how North Arrow turned just $1.2 million into six separate gold discoveries on a single, underexplored belt in Botswana. Learn how proprietary drone magnetics and a truck-mounted RC drilling system cut through Kalahari sand cover to deliver 175 holes and a best intercept of 1.56 g/t over 30 metres. Discover why Botswana is called the "Switzerland of Africa," how North Arrow is leveraging local talent and 15 years of in-country experience, and what the next 12-18 months hold as the company angles for resource definition across 70 kilometres of Archean greenstone. Whether you're an investor, geologist, or industry professional, this is a masterclass in capital-efficient exploration and bold leadership.