C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain, Inc. Announces Completion of Cancellation of 245,000,000 Common Shares, Reducing Outstanding Shares by 52.6%

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced the completion of the rescission and cancellation of 245,000,000 shares of its common stock, which have been returned to the Company's treasury.

The cancellation was completed pursuant to resolutions approved by the Company's Board of Directors and processed through the Company's transfer agent.

Significant Reduction in Outstanding Shares

As a result of this completed action, the Company's issued and outstanding common shares have been reduced from 465,935,905 shares to 220,935,905 shares, representing a 52.6% reduction in the Company's outstanding common shares.

Management believes this reduction strengthens the Company's capital structure and reflects ongoing efforts to maintain disciplined equity management practices and align long-term shareholder interests.

Following the cancellation, the Company confirms that its governance structure remains unchanged, and voting control continues to be maintained through the Company's outstanding preferred stock, which carries enhanced voting rights.

Management Commentary

"The completion of this share cancellation represents a significant step in strengthening our capital structure and reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible equity management. We believe this reduction meaningfully enhances the Company's long-term positioning and supports our objective of maintaining a disciplined and transparent capital structure." Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain, Inc.

About C2 Blockchain, Inc.

C2 Blockchain, Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company focused on acquiring and managing strategic digital assets and blockchain-related opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities designed to support long-term growth, operational development, and shareholder value creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the share cancellation, the Company's capital structure, governance continuity, operational strategy, future growth initiatives, and long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

changes in market conditions affecting the Company's securities or digital asset holdings

fluctuations in digital asset markets

the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and capital management initiatives

regulatory developments affecting blockchain technologies or digital assets

liquidity conditions in the Company's common stock

the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable reporting and regulatory requirements

general economic, financial, and business conditions

risks associated with capital markets and financing activities

the impact of unforeseen operational or strategic developments

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports, Quarterly Reports, Current Reports, and other filings available through www.sec.gov, for a discussion of additional risk factors and uncertainties that could affect the Company's future results.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-inc.-announces-completion-of-cancellation-of-245-000-00-1158265