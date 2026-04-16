Levittown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ: UFO), the world's first exchange-traded fund focused exclusively on the global space industry, announced that it has surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM), coinciding with the fund's seven-year anniversary.1

Since its launch in 2019, UFO has provided investors with targeted access to a dynamic and fast-evolving sector that includes satellite communications, Earth observation, launch services, and space-based infrastructure. The fund's growth to over half a billion dollars in AUM reflects increasing recognition of the space economy as a critical and investable frontier.

"Reaching $500 million in assets is a significant milestone and a testament to the growing importance of the space economy in global markets," said Andrew Chanin, CEO at ProcureAM. "Almost a decade ago we recognized the vital role the space sector would play in everyday life, powering everything from navigation and communications to national security and climate monitoring, which is why we launched the world's first pure-play space exchange-traded fund."

The Procure Space ETF tracks the S-Network Space Index*, offering diversified exposure to companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from space-related activities. As commercial innovation accelerates and government investment continues to rise, the space sector is poised for sustained long-term growth.

Over the past seven years, the space industry has undergone a dramatic transformation, driven by declining launch costs, increased private sector participation, and advancements in satellite technology. Companies across the space value chain have benefited from these tailwinds, positioning the sector as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking growth and diversification.

"As we celebrate seven years of UFO, we remain committed to providing investors with pure-play access to the space economy," added Chanin. "We believe the next decade will bring even greater innovation and expansion, and we're excited to continue helping investors participate in this journey."

For more information about the Procure Space ETF, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product issuer. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

1Procure Space ETF, for standardized performance click here www.ProcureETFs.com/ufo, April 16th, 2026.

Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance of the Funds may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. All performance is historical and includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Performance data current to the most recent month end may be obtained by calling 866-690-ETFS (3837).

Important Information:

*The S-Network Space Index is a modified capitalization-weighted, free float- and space revenue percentage-adjusted equity index designed to serve as an equity benchmark for a globally traded portfolio of companies that are engaged in space-related business. It is not possible to invest in an index.

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/.

Please consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292877

Source: Procure Holdings LLC