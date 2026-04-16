Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee announced that it will hold a meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. to explore ways to encourage more companies to go public.

The meeting will be open to the public and held at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E, Washington D.C. The discussion will also be streamed live on SEC.gov.

The committee will start the morning session by hearing from its members about their perspectives on the state of the IPO market while considering the existing regulatory framework and how decreased IPO activity and market shifts are impacting companies' (including small caps') desires to go public. Edwin O'Connor, Partner, Co-Chair of Capital Markets, Goodwin Procter LLP will share his views on the IPO market, trends, and factors that may be at play.

This conversation will continue into the afternoon session where the committee will hear from Beau Bohm, Managing Director, Global Co-Head of Equity Capital Markets, Cantor Fitzgerald, who will share views on the IPO market from the underwriter's perspective.

The Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations to the SEC on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses.

For more information about the committee and the full agenda for the meeting, visit the committee webpage.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest