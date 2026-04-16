Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Sorenson Communications, the global market leader in accessibility communication solutions for Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing people, today unveiled two innovative, AI Sign Language Translation (AST) Proofs of Concept (POCs). These POCs are designed to enable frequent, everyday interactions where a live sign language interpreter is not practical or available.

The first proof of concept uses AST to convert content that is either a pre-recorded video or a text document into American Sign Language (ASL) using a natural, human looking, avatar. Captions alone often do not convey full meaning or nuance for ASL communicators, and interpreter recorded videos are expensive and inconsistently provided. With Sorenson's breakthrough POC, translations into sign language, video content becomes quickly and easily available for Deaf people. It also helps enterprises create true functional equivalency for Deaf employees.

The second proof of concept is an AI Sign Language Translation platform that recognizes ASL and translates it into English text in real time to enable two-way conversations between a non-signing user and an ASL signer. The result is a fluid, back-and-forth interaction that does not require a human interpreter. Short, Deaf-hearing interactions happen frequently in retail establishments, restaurants, airports, hotel check-in desks and anywhere customer service is needed that may not have ASL interpreters immediately available. AST can reduce wait times, improve service quality and support better, accessible customer engagement for everyone.

"AST removes one of the biggest barriers Deaf consumers face in everyday service interactions and allows them to understand and express themselves naturally in their own preferred language," said Kaj van de Loo, AST General Manager at Sorenson. "From retail counters to support desks and self-service kiosks, internal communications for employees and corporate training programs, AST enables clear, quick translations that empower Deaf people and helps service teams deliver quick solutions to valuable customers."

Sorenson's latest technological advances showcase how easily and cost effectively enterprises can embed accessibility directly into both employee and customer experiences and help organizations serve broader audiences and deliver better service.

Please visit www.sorenson.com to view videos of the POCs and learn how your organization can participate in Sorenson's AST Proof of Concept program.

About Sorenson Communications

As the leading language services provider, Sorenson combines innovative, patented technology with world-class sign language interpreters to deliver clear, seamless communication for Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of hearing communities. The company offers a portfolio of solutions that includes Video Relay Service (VRS), VRS for Zoom, and the Lumina Video Phone. For people who are Hard of hearing, CaptionCall provides the clarity and confidence to stay connected. Sorenson's business solutions include Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), On-Demand VRI, on-site interpreting, and Sorenson Forum, helps enterprises make communication more accessible for employees and customers. Sorenson's AI Sign Language Translation capabilities enable real-time, communication between users of sign languages and users of spoken languages in everyday interactions where an interpreter may not be available and it makes sign language access available in more places and moments. Each year, Sorenson enables hundreds of millions of conversations for our customers' unique communication needs. Sorenson is a portfolio company of Ariel Alternatives and is committed to operating responsibly by actively managing and reducing its environmental impact.

To learn more, visit sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292818

Source: Sorenson Communications