Toronto, Ontario and Lunel, France--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) (the "Company" or "Foraco"), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announces the voting results at the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026 in Lunel, France (the "Meeting").

In accordance with French law, shareholders of the Company, when voting in elections for directors, are given the option to vote "for" or "against/abstain" for the director nominees, meaning that it is not possible for nominees for directors to receive a majority of "withhold" votes and retain their position as directors of the Company. The director nominees, as listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated March 6, 2026 for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The votes submitted for each director were as follows:

Daniel Simoncini

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 332,209 38,983,415 14,195,590 53,511,214 88.18% Adopted AGAINST



3,423,279 3,423,279 5.64%

ABSTAIN

3,750,000 7 3,750,007 6.18%



Jean-Pierre Charmensat

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 332,209 42,733,415 14,084,870 57,150,494 94.18% Adopted AGAINST



3,533,999 3,533,999 5.82%

ABSTAIN



7 7 0.00%



Bruno Chabas

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 332,209 42,733,415 14,095,603 57,161,227 94.19% Adopted AGAINST



3,522,766 3,522,766 5.81%

ABSTAIN



507 507 0.00%



Warren Holmes

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 332,209 42,733,415 14,096,103 57,161,727 94.19% Adopted AGAINST



3,522,766 3,522,766 5.81%

ABSTAIN



7 7 0.00%



Jorge Hurtado

Shareholders PRESENT POWERS PROXIES Total Votes % of Votes RESULT FOR 332,209 42,733,415 14,096,103 57,161,727 94.19% Adopted AGAINST



3,522,766 3,522,766 5.81%

ABSTAIN



7 7 0.00%



In addition, the Meeting voted 99.91 % in favor of the Company declaring a nil dividend for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Company's statutory filings, including its complete report of voting results from the Meeting, are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Foraco

Foraco International SA (TSX: FAR) is a leading global mineral drilling services company that provides a comprehensive and reliable service offering in mining and water projects. Supported by its founding values of integrity, innovation and involvement, Foraco has grown into the third largest global drilling enterprise with a presence in 17 countries across five continents. For more information about Foraco, visit www.foraco.com.

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Source: Foraco International SA