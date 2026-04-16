Kerr Dental Launches Demi Pro - The Light That Moves With You

An Ergonomic Curing Light Built for Comfort, 360° Access, Deeper Cures, and Safety

BREA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Kerr Dental announces the launch of Demi Pro, a new cordless curing light designed to deliver dependable, uniform curing performance with reduced fatigue and improved access - even in challenging anatomies. Engineered for both dentists and dental assistants, Demi Pro supports modern restorative workflows through a balance of ergonomics, optical performance, and intuitive safety features.

Ergonomics: Built for All-Day Comfort

Demi Pro features a lightweight, balanced aluminum body with a pen-style grip that helps reduce hand strain during repetitive procedures. Internal usability testing demonstrates that its low-profile geometry enables clinicians and assistants to maintain precise control throughout multiple sessions without the fatigue often associated with bulkier curing devices.

Easy Access: 360° Rotatable Tip for Every Angle

A defining feature of Demi Pro is its fully rotatable, low-profile curing tip, providing 360-degree access that allows clinicians to comfortably reach tight posterior areas and limited interarch space. This design supports natural hand positioning and helps maintain visibility and stability during curing.

"The Demi Pro curing light is very lightweight and made curing at every angle comfortable," said Dr. Shahira Saad, DDS. "The rotating head and balance of the handpiece reduce strain while letting me position the light exactly where I need it."

Deeper Cures: Optimized Beam Collimation and Uniformity

Rather than prioritizing peak irradiance alone, Demi Pro is engineered around beam quality. Internal verification testing - supported by Bluelight Analytics evaluations - demonstrates competitive irradiance with strong beam uniformity at clinical distances, reducing the risk of under-cured material in deeper restorations. Its broad-spectrum output (approximately 380-515 nm, depending on mode) supports reliable polymerization across a wide range of restorative materials.

Safety: Smart Controls and Built-In Verification

Demi Pro integrates several safety-driven features, including:

Integrated radiometer for on-the-spot verification - Confirms output performance instantly, helping dentists reduce the risk of under- or over-curing restorative materials.

Tip-mismatch detection - Prevents unintended use of an incorrect tip, protecting patients while ensuring the curing light performs as intended.

Overheating protection with PLS (Periodic Level Shifting) Technology - Modulates output during longer curing cycles to help manage heat, improving patient comfort and allowing clinicians to work efficiently without interruption.

LED display and audiovisual indicators for real-time feedback - Immediate visual and audible cues that support consistent, confident curing.

These features help clinicians maintain consistent curing while protecting both patient and operator comfort.

Transillumination Capability for Chairside Assessment

To further support clinical diagnosis, Demi Pro offers an optional transillumination tip, sold separately, that enables dentists to use light as a diagnostic aid during examinations. Transillumination allows clinicians to illuminate tooth structure to help identify cracks, caries, and other abnormalities that may be difficult to detect under standard operatory lighting. By integrating this diagnostic capability into the Demi Pro system, Kerr provides clinicians with added versatility-allowing them to move seamlessly from diagnosis to treatment using a familiar, ergonomic platform.

Multiple Modes for Clinical Flexibility

Demi Pro includes Standard, High Power, Ortho, and Diagnostic Transillumination modes, allowing clinicians to tailor output based on procedural needs while maintaining the device's optical performance and thermal management.

Delivering Innovation That Creates Real Clinical Value

"Demi Pro represents Kerr's commitment to innovation that delivers real clinical value," said Wyatt Hanson, VP of Portfolio and Marketing. "By combining intuitive ergonomics, dependable performance, and advanced diagnostic support, we are helping clinicians work with greater precision and confidence. This launch continues our focus on bringing purposeful innovation to restorative dentistry."

Product Manager Cameron Hume adds, "Demi Pro was designed so clinicians don't have to compromise between comfort, access, and consistent optical performance."

Clinicians can learn more or request a live demo at:

https://www.kerrdental.com/en-us/demi-pro?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pr

About Kerr

For 135 years, Kerr has been a trusted partner to the dental community, delivering innovative solutions that support modern restorative dentistry and endodontics. Founded in 1891, Kerr has built a legacy of innovation grounded in close collaboration with dental professionals, developing products designed to improve clinical workflow, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Kerr's comprehensive portfolio spans restorative and endodontic solutions inspired by real-world clinical needs and supported through education, technical training, and a global network of partners. Known worldwide for integrity and reliability, the Kerr name is synonymous with quality in dentistry.

Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation. Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands.

https://www.kerrdental.com/en-ap/

Kerr Dental

200 South Kraemer Boulevard

Brea, CA

92612

Disclosure: Dr. Shahira Saad, DDS is a consultant for Kerr. The opinions and technique expressed in this article are based on the experience of Dr. Saad. Kerr is a medical device manufacturer and does not dispense medical advice. Clinicians should use their own professional judgment in treating their patients

Contact Information:

Kat Witt

Marketing Specialist

kat.witt@envistaco.com

SOURCE: Kerr Dental

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kerr-dental-launches-demitm-pro-the-light-that-moves-with-you-1151428