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PR Newswire
16.04.2026 19:36 Uhr
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PROMISE Technology to Unveil AI-Optimized Storage Solutions at NAB 2026

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROMISE Technology, a global leader in high-performance storage for media and entertainment, will showcase next-generation Thunderbolt 5 solutions and AI-optimized platforms at NAB Show 2026.

"The Pegasus line has evolved with each generation of Thunderbolt to become a flagship storage system for PROMISE and a well-established brand within the creator community." said Alice Chang, Chief Marketing Officer for PROMISE. "As M&E production technology evolves, we continue to keep pace, not only with Thunderbolt but also with the leaps in performance required for AI optimized storage systems."

"PROMISE customers demand top-tier performance," said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "With Thunderbolt 5, PROMISE adds industry leading connectivity to its storage solutions, achieving 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth to dramatically reduce transfer times for data-intensive creators."

Demand is driven by ultra-high-resolution formats (4K-12K), generative AI, cloud collaboration, streaming growth, and long-term archiving. PROMISE brings over a decade of post-production expertise using Thunderbolt; as well as cutting edge NVMe-oF shared storage for AI-driven workflows requiring extreme throughput, low latency, and smart features like predictive optimization and anomaly detection.

Live Demonstrations at NAB 2026

  • Pegasus5 R12 Pro - Mac workflow: With Apple Mac (M5, macOS Tahoe), ~6,000 MB/s for Final Cut Pro using internal NVMe scratch.
  • Pegasus5 R12 - Windows workflow: With HP Fury G1i and Adobe Premiere, GPU-accelerated editing plus PROMISE plug-in.
  • Pegasus5 M8 - Compact Thunderbolt 5: Multi-GB/s via 8× NVMe on MacBook; ideal for AI plug-ins in DaVinci Resolve, Premiere, Flame.
  • Pegasus5 N4 - Ultra-compact 4× NVMe with Thunderbolt 5 for mobile/on-location editing and AI tools.
  • VTrak 8206 - NVMe AI server: Low-latency, scalable for AI training/inference and 8K editing with HP ZGX Nano, NVMe-oF, VTrak J5960; app-agnostic.
  • Vess A8340 - Hybrid server: Intel Xeon 6, multi-GPU, NVMe/HDD; onboard AI for video indexing, tagging, subtitles to boost streaming/VOD.

About PROMISE Technology

PROMISE pioneers reliable, high-performance storage for media and entertainment via the Pegasus series and innovative tools.

Visit www.promise.com or booth North Hall - N2661 at NAB Show 2026, April 18-22, Las Vegas Convention Center.

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2953553/P5_R12_new4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/promise-technology-to-unveil-ai-optimized-storage-solutions-at-nab-2026-302740034.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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