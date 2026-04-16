Positively Arts Presents: The 2025 Get Launched Vegas Winners Showcase at Myron's on Sunday, April 19

Las Vegas' Rising Young Stars Take the Stage at The Smith Center - Limited Tickets Available!

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / This Sunday, April 19, Positively Arts , a Las Vegas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing performing arts training to children across the Las Vegas Valley regardless of their ability to pay, presents the 2025 Get Launched Vegas Winners Showcase at Myron's at The Smith Center from 3 PM to 5 PM (doors open at 2 PM).

This exclusive event highlights the winners and finalists of the Get Launched Vegas singing competition, giving audiences a rare opportunity to experience the next generation of Las Vegas performers as they emerge onto a professional stage. Tickets are priced from $46 to $97 and are available for purchase at The Smith Center box office.

Hosted by Grammy-nominated recording artist Clint Holmes and renowned entertainer Kelly Clinton Holmes, the musical accompaniment will be led by William Zappia, Clint Holmes' music director, and Angela Chan, a Las Vegas-based pianist and musical director who has performed with multiple Broadway national tours and Las Vegas productions.

This year's Get Launched Vegas Winners will each perform a featured set:

Winner: Nick Katopodis (15)

1 st Runner-Up: Gavin Rodriguez (17)

2 nd Runner-Up: Khloe Judd (17)

3rd Runner-Up: Jace Jensen (13)

Additionally, the 2024 winner of Get Launched Vegas, Rylin Kohl (16), will return to the Myron's stage for a featured performance, passing the title to the 2025 winner.

Other finalists from the 2025 competition, Dahlia Bell, Briana Gray, Noemi Elena,Ava Gloria, Lily Trujillo, Aaralynn Adams, Everly Rybar, and Juno Vazquez, will perform at the event.

"Programs like Get Launched Vegas are about more than performance-they're about growth, discipline, and learning how to connect with an audience," said Clint Holmes, Positively Arts' Director of Artist Development. "Watching these young artists develop over the course of the program and step onto a professional stage with confidence is what makes this experience so meaningful."

"This showcase represents the culmination of months of commitment, growth, and perseverance from these young performers," said Pilita Simpson, founder of Positively Arts. "We are so proud to create opportunities that not only highlight their talent but also prepare them for what comes next-on stage and beyond."

Positively Arts extends special recognition to its Star Sponsor, Findlay Henderson, whose support helps make programs like Get Launched Vegas and this showcase possible. The organization also recognizes Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton Holmes for generously donating their time and talent in support of these young performers. Clint Holmes will return to the Myron's stage on May 6, and Kelly Clinton Holmes performs regularly at the Italian American Club.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Time: Doors open at 2 PM. Show begins at 3 PM.

Location: Myron's at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Tickets:$46 - $97 can be purchased in advance at The Smith Center box office

For those interested in supporting Positively Arts and its mission to empower the next generation through the performing arts, donations can be made at www.positivelyarts.org/donate . Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Inquiries can be made by emailing Matt@PositivelyArts.org .

About Positively Arts

Positively Arts is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that uses the transformational power of the arts as a vehicle to empower youth with essential life skills through performance, creative exploration, and artistic discovery. Positively Arts fortifies Las Vegas youth's social and emotional development by providing the tools, positive outlets, and community support to develop the confidence and resilience they need to excel in every aspect of their lives. Since 2014, Positively Arts has served over 20,000 children through our training and mentorship programs and is proud to be building a safe and accepting community for children in Southern Nevada. For more information visit www.PositivelyArts.org .

Photo Attributions

Top Row (from left to right): Briana Gray, Gavin Rodriguez, Nick Katopodis, Jace Jensen, Dahlia Bell

Middle Row (from left to right): Everly Rybar, Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Juno Vazquez

Group Photo (from left to right): Nyomi Perry, Noemi Elena, Aaralynn Adams, Lily Trujillo, Ava Gloria

SOURCE: Positively Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/positively-arts-presents-the-2025-get-launched-vegas-winners-showcase-at-myron%e2%80%99s-on-sunda-1158279