Discovery Education Highlights Commitment to Financial Literacy Month With Free, Real-World Learning Resources

New partner powered experiences help educators build students' financial confidence, career awareness, and decision-making skills

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Discovery Education, the global leader in education technology, today announced its expanded commitment to Financial Literacy Month, spotlighting a collection of no-cost, engaging resources designed to help educators empower students with essential money management, economic, and career-connected skills.

Financial literacy is recognized as a critical life skill, yet many students lack access to meaningful, real-world instruction. Through trusted partnerships with industry leaders including CME Group, Discover, and U.S. Bank, Discovery Education is helping classrooms nationwide build financial knowledge that supports lifelong success. Discovery Education's curated financial literacy experiences connect classroom learning with practical applications to help students explore how financial systems work, understand career pathways, and develop informed decision-making skills.

"Financial literacy is foundational to student success, both in and beyond the classroom," said Catherine Dunlop, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Discovery Education. "Through our partnerships with leading organizations, we are making complex financial concepts accessible, engaging, and relevant all while supporting educators with ready-to-use resources that meet the needs of today's learners."

Financial Literacy Experiences Available Through Discovery Education

As part of Financial Literacy Month, Discovery Education is highlighting the following partner-developed learning experiences available at no cost or through the Discovery Education Experience platform:

Econ Essentials - New Masterclass: Understanding Futures Markets This immersive masterclass introduces students to the fundamentals of futures markets and risk management, helping them explore how global markets function and how financial decisions impact businesses, industries, and economies worldwide.

Pathway to Financial Success in Schools - New Financia: A Dice Quest

Explore Pathway to Financial Success in Schools first interactive digital experience game for grades 6-8. In this game students explore goal-setting by navigating everyday financial choices-working, spending, saving, investing, and protecting their money. Through gameplay, students build practical financial knowledge around budgeting, credit, and responsible decision-making as they move through realistic, age-relevant scenarios.

Careers Hub Financial Literacy Channel Curated within Careers Hub in the Discovery Education Experience platform, the Career Connect Financial Literacy Channel links financial literacy learning to in-demand careers. Students explore how financial skills apply across professions while gaining exposure to real-world workplace expectations and career pathways. Through Career Connect, students can also engage directly with U.S. Bank employees, bringing authentic industry perspectives into the classroom and helping learners see how financial literacy concepts are used in real workplaces.

Supporting Educators with Career-Connected Learning

Discovery Education's approach to financial literacy emphasizes relevance, accessibility, and equity. Resources are designed to integrate easily into existing curricula, offering educators flexible tools that spark curiosity and discussion while connecting learning to students' futures.

To further support educators, Discovery Education will host K-12 Instructional Strategies for Financial Literacy Month: From Foundations to Futures on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 12:00-1:00 PM EDT. Presented by Allison Kapitanoff, Instructional Design Manager at Discovery Education, the webinar will highlight free, standards-aligned resources and practical instructional strategies for integrating financial literacy across K-12 classrooms. Educators will leave with ready-to-use materials, real-world examples, and cross-curricular strategies that support student learning from foundational skills through high school readiness.

Educators can access Discovery Education's financial literacy resources by visiting www.DiscoveryEducation.com and exploring Careers Hub and partner collections within Discovery Education Experience.

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About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally-aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com.

Contacts

Discovery Education

Grace Maliska

gmaliska@discoveryed.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Discovery Education at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: Discovery Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-highlights-commitment-to-financial-literacy-m-1158315