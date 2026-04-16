Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Atrium Research has initiated research coverage on Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or "Company"). Canterra Minerals - Consolidating a Strategic Land Position in Newfoundland.



Canterra is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its consolidated land package in Central Newfoundland, which is strategically located on the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. The Company's critical minerals resource is the second largest in Newfoundland, and further growth is anticipated from a fully funded 15,000m drill program.

Read the initiation report here: https://www.atriumresearch.ca/ctm

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Source: Atrium Research