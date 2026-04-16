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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 20:26 Uhr
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Estimating Edge: How Commercial Painting Contractors Can Build Better Bids

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Estimating Edge, developer of the leading estimating software The EDGE and part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has published a new resource to help commercial painting contractors sharpen their bidding process.

Winning commercial painting work means pricing jobs accurately enough to be competitive - without pricing yourself out of the work.

Inconsistent estimates, undercounted prep scope and vague proposals are where commercial painting contractors lose ground on bids.

The new article, "How to Bid Commercial Painting Jobs: Tips for Better Estimates," walks through different considerations that go into a successful painting bid, including:

  • What to look for during the site visit - and what blueprints alone won't reveal

  • How substrate type affects both material coverage rates and labor production rates

  • Why prep work is one of the most commonly underestimated cost categories - and how to document it

  • How proposal structure and scope clarity set your bid apart from the rest

  • How historical job data can serve as a baseline for tighter future estimates

Contractors who put these practices to work can tighten their numbers at every stage of the process - catching the scope gaps, prep oversights and vague line items that erode margins before the job even starts.

To learn how to build a more defensible commercial painting bid from site visit to final proposal, read the full article here.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/how-commercial-painting-contractors-can-build-better-bids-1157979

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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