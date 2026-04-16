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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 20:38 Uhr
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Greater Canal Efficiency. Less Waste. Introducing ZenSeal Pro with ZenSave Tips from Kerr Dental

BREA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Kerr Dental announced the launch of NEW ZenSeal Pro with ZenSave Tips, an innovative advancement in bioceramic (BC) sealer delivery, engineered to help clinicians treat more canals with every syringe, while maintaining the high performance and clinical confidence they expect.

Building on the trusted performance of ZenSeal Plus BC sealer, ZenSeal Pro takes efficiency and handling even further-so if you love ZenSeal, you'll love ZenSeal Pro even more.

Featuring the low-waste ZenSave Tips, ZenSeal Pro reduces material waste by 33.5% compared to other high-flow bioceramic sealers, enabling practices to maximize value without compromising obturation quality or technique flexibility.

Meet ZenSave: The Low-Waste Tip Designed for Efficiency and Access
ZenSave Tips are designed to help clinicians retrieve more value from every 1.5 g syringe-while improving access in complex anatomies. The flexible, trimmable tip design allows clinicians to better navigate canals and deliver material where it's needed most.

ZenSeal Pro with ZenSave Tips can be used on an average of 57 canals per syringe, compared with approximately 48 canals from other syringes, delivering meaningful efficiency gains across procedures. For practices switching from the comparator system, this may represent over $1,500 in annual savings.

"ZenSeal Pro with ZenSave Tips gives me confidence that more of the sealer is reaching the canal rather than staying in the tip," said Dr. Rico Short, Endodontist. "In challenging anatomies, the flexibility and trimmability of the ZenSave Tips, combined with the sealer's flow and radiopacity, allow me to work efficiently while staying in control of the obturation outcome."

A Single-Sealer Solution for Any Technique
ZenSeal Pro is engineered as an all-in-one sealer compatible with a wide range of obturation techniques-including single-cone, cold lateral, warm vertical, and carrier-based workflows. Design verification and heat-compatibility testing demonstrate that ZenSeal Pro maintains performance under warm vertical obturation conditions, supporting advanced clinical protocols.

Engineered for Superior Flow and Material Performance
ZenSeal Pro's calcium silicate-based formulation delivers enhanced flowability, supporting smooth, controlled placement into canals-even in challenging cases.

With a pH greater than 11, ZenSeal Pro creates an alkaline environment unfavorable to bacterial survival, consistent with published literature. Its optimized flow and radiopacity support precise placement, visibility, and predictable setting behavior.

"ZenSeal Pro with ZenSave Tips reflects our focus on turning real clinician insight into purposeful innovation," said Wyatt Hanson, VP, Product Portfolio & Marketing. "Through the integration of advanced material science and a smarter delivery design, ZenSeal Pro enables greater procedural efficiency without compromising clinical performance. This launch underscores our ongoing commitment to workflow-driven innovation that moves endodontics forward."

Learn more or Request a Demo: https://go.kerrdental.com/zensealpro?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pr

About Kerr Dental
For 135 years, Kerr has been a trusted partner to the dental community, delivering innovative solutions that support modern restorative dentistry and endodontics. Founded in 1891, Kerr has built a legacy of innovation grounded in close collaboration with dental professionals, developing products designed to improve clinical workflow, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Kerr's comprehensive portfolio spans restorative and endodontic solutions inspired by real-world clinical needs and supported through education, technical training, and a global network of partners. Known worldwide for integrity and reliability, the Kerr name is synonymous with quality in dentistry.

Kerr Dental is an operating company of Envista Holdings Corporation. Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands.
https://www.kerrdental.com/en-us

Kerr Dental
200 South Kraemer Boulevard Brea, CA
92612

Contact:
Kat Witt
Marketing Specialist
kat.witt@envistaco.com

SOURCE: Kerr Dental



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/greater-canal-efficiency.-less-waste.-introducing-zensealtm-pro-with-1158276

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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