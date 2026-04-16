Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Critical One Energy Inc. (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF) ("Critical One" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian mining exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of General (Ret.) Charles A. Flynn to its Strategic Advisory Board, effective immediately.

General Flynn will advise the Company on U.S. strategic engagement, government and defence-related relationship development, and broader market positioning as Critical One advances its flagship Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project ("Howells Lake Project") approximately 120 kilometres west of the Ring of Fire access corridor in Ontario, Canada. His appointment is expected to support the Company's efforts to build U.S. relationships around strategic funding opportunities, supply chain partnerships and future offtake discussions tied to antimony.

"We are honoured to welcome General Flynn to Critical One's Strategic Advisory Board," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Critical One. "He brings rare leadership experience across national security, defence operations and long-term supply chain planning. As we move into drilling at our Howells Lake Project, General Flynn's experience allows us to advance government engagement and defence-sector visibility alongside the exploration work. Building those relationships now is how we believe serious critical minerals projects are positioned for long-term success."

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Critical One Energy team," said General Flynn. "Their expertise in mining operations is world class and I'm honoured to assist and enable their global reach during this critical period of growth in critical mineral deployments and development."

General Flynn retired from the United States Army in November 2024 after 39 years of distinguished service. Most recently, he served as Commanding General of U.S. Army Pacific, where he led the Army's largest service component command and helped strengthen U.S. strategic engagement across the Indo-Pacific. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Army Operations, Plans and Training at the Pentagon.

Over the course of his career, General Flynn held command and senior leadership roles from platoon leader to division commander, including as Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division and Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Pacific. He is a Distinguished Military Graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management, and he holds master's degrees in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and in Joint Campaign Planning and Strategy from the National Defense University.

In connection with his appointment, Critical One has granted General Flynn 200,000 stock options priced at CDN$1.03 per common share for a period of five years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

General Flynn's appointment reflects Critical One's focus on building a high-caliber advisory platform as the Company advances its critical minerals strategy and pursues long-term relationships across government, industry and capital markets in support of North American supply chain security.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project focuses the Company's exposure on antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals, as well as gold, which is known to occur at numerous locations on the Howells Lake Project. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium and copper assets in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Critical One Energy Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292913

Source: Critical One Energy Inc.