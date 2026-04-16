Info-Tech Research Group Names Bacula Systems a Leader for 2026 Data Replication Data Quadrant Report

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, CH / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Info-Tech Research Group , a global research and advisory firm, has identified Bacula Systems as a leader in its 2026 Data Replication Data Quadrant report . The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source of insights into the software provider landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant report measures the complete software experience to provide a comprehensive perspective on product features and capabilities compared to the provider relationship. The firm's Data Quadrant reports recognize outstanding software providers in the technology marketplace, as evaluated by users. Providers receive user satisfaction scores across software capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and provider experience, which are aggregated to result in emotional response ratings, an insight called the Net Emotional Footprint. This score is a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the provider and its product.

Bacula Systems was named a 2026 Data Quadrant Champion in the Data Replication category, reflecting strong performance across product capabilities, customer satisfaction, and vendor experience, based entirely on verified user feedback.

"Top-performing data replication solutions are defined by how consistently they deliver on reliability, recovery performance, cost-effectiveness, and ease of management," says Reddy Doddipalli , senior technical counselor at Info-Tech Research Group. "What differentiates leaders in the Data Quadrant is the overall user experience across implementation, scalability, support, and ongoing performance. Verified user feedback shows that organizations prioritize solutions that reduce complexity by providing business continuity while ensuring data integrity across increasingly diverse environments."

Bacula Enterprise delivers exceptionally high security, super-fast recovery, innovative technology, and low total cost of ownership, providing unified data protection across physical, virtual, containerized, and cloud environments.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Data Quadrant Champion by Info-Tech Research Group," said Rob Morrison, co-CEO at Bacula Systems. "This recognition, based entirely on real user feedback, reflects our commitment to delivering secure, flexible, and economically advantageous backup and recovery solutions for modern enterprises."

The Data Quadrant reports published by Info-Tech Research Group evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals. The placement of a software provider in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization. The data published is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.

This recognition reinforces Bacula Systems' position as a trusted enterprise backup provider delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable data protection solutions.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter. To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company , and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Systems provides enterprise backup and recovery software designed for modern data centers, offering secure, scalable, and flexible data protection across physical, virtual, containerized, and cloud environments. To learn more about Bacula Enterprise and download a free trial, visit https://www.baculasystems.com .

Contact:

Rob Morrison, co-CEO

rob.morrison@baculasystems.com

+41216416080

SOURCE: Bacula Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/info-tech-research-group-names-bacula-systems-a-leader-for-2026-d-1157601