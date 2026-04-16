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WKN: 923701 | ISIN: US2022171050 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 16.71% Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company earned $503,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2026 compared to $431,000 (or $0.15 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $72,000, or 16.71%, compared to earnings recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's first quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.82%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 89.00% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2026 were 25.93%, 26.26%, 14.64% and 25.93% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,600,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,400,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 18,190 shares of its common stock as of March 31, 2026, at an average price of $7.94 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.75% on March 31, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2026, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:
Wendy Piper
Commercial National Financial Corporation
724.539.3501
wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

2025

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks on demand

$

4,008

$

3,859

$

1,552

Interest bearing deposits with banks

1,448

1,861

4,254

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5,456

5,720

5,806

Securities available for sale

153,316

155,781

152,374

Restricted investments in bank stock

1,013

903

1,371

Loans

168,622

169,951

178,819

Allowance for credit losses

(730

)

(804

)

(865

)

Net loans

167,892

169,147

177,954

Premises and equipment

2,761

2,775

2,997

Accrued interest receivable

2,547

2,226

2,487

Investment in life insurance

19,753

19,619

19,216

Other assets

6,998

6,216

7,452

Total assets

$

359,736

$

362,387

$

369,657

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities

Deposits

Non-interest bearing

$

152,239

$

150,531

$

147,353

Interest bearing

150,634

154,975

157,061

Total deposits

302,873

305,506

304,414

Short-term borrowings

19,157

17,536

29,662

Other liabilities

1,747

1,594

1,789

Total liabilities

323,777

324,636

335,865

Shareholders' equity

Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000

shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued;

2,842,763, 2,848,446, and 2,860,953 shares outstanding

in March 2026, December 2025, and March 2025,

respectively.

7,200

7,200

7,200

Retained earnings

63,193

63,060

62,556

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(21,745

)

(19,867

)

(23,420

)

Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 757,237, 751,554

and 739,047 shares at March 2026, December 2025

and March 2025, respectively.

(12,689

)

(12,642

)

(12,544

)

Total shareholders' equity

35,959

37,751

33,792

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

359,736

$

362,387

$

369,657

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2026

2025

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

1,986

$

2,027

Interest and dividends on securities:

Taxable

1,051

1,086

Exempt from federal income taxes

441

442

Other

38

53

Total Interest income

3,516

3,608

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on deposits

38

49

Interest on short-term borrowings

220

408

Total Interest expense

258

457

NET INTEREST INCOME

3,258

3,151

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(28

)

-

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES

3,286

3,151

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

Asset management and trust income

382

379

Service charges on deposit accounts

145

147

Net Security gains

-

(14

)

Income from investment in life insurance

134

133

Other income

44

43

Total other operating income

705

688

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

Salaries and employee benefits

1,988

1,953

Net occupancy expense

252

234

Furniture and equipment

164

134

Pennsylvania shares tax

80

80

Legal and professional

154

133

FDIC Insurance

42

44

Other expenses

808

850

Total other operating expenses

3,488

3,428

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

503

411

Income tax benefit

-

(20

)

Net income

$

503

$

431

Average Shares Outstanding

2,845,507

2,860,953

Earnings Per Share

$

0.18

$

0.15

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-16.71-earnings-increase-1158320

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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