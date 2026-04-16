Commercial National Financial Corp.: Commercial National Reports 16.71% Earnings Increase

LATROBE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company earned $503,000 (or $0.18 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter 2026 compared to $431,000 (or $0.15 per average share outstanding) in the first quarter of 2025. Earnings in the first quarter of 2026 increased by $72,000, or 16.71%, compared to earnings recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's first quarter-end 2026 tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.82%. Effective overhead cost containment was primarily attributable to more efficient staffing for operational continuity. Fully insured well diversified core deposits comprised 89.00% of total deposits which very favorably compares to national banking industry metrics. Asset quality remained exceptionally strong across-the-board. Capital adequacy and strength greatly exceeded major banking industry benchmarks. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at March 31, 2026 were 25.93%, 26.26%, 14.64% and 25.93% respectively. Tier one capital was $56,600,000 and total risk-based capital was $57,400,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nationwide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by generationally elevated market interest rates and yields.

On August 19, 2025 the Company announced that it had authorized a stock repurchase program for up to 143,048 shares of its common stock, representing five percent of shares currently outstanding. The Company has repurchased 18,190 shares of its common stock as of March 31, 2026, at an average price of $7.94 per share. The Company intends to conduct the repurchases on the open market, including by means of a trading plan adopted under SEC Rule 10b5-1, subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no guarantee as to the number of shares that the Company may ultimately repurchase. The Company may suspend or discontinue the program at any time.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 504,607 shares, or 17.75% on March 31, 2026.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on March 31, 2026, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-three (33) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, thirty (30) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In November 2023, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 15, 2024. The labor agreement will expire in February 2029. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

Contract Information:

Wendy Piper

Commercial National Financial Corporation

724.539.3501

wpiper@cbthebank.com

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 4,008 $ 3,859 $ 1,552 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,448 1,861 4,254 Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,456 5,720 5,806 Securities available for sale 153,316 155,781 152,374 Restricted investments in bank stock 1,013 903 1,371 Loans 168,622 169,951 178,819 Allowance for credit losses (730 ) (804 ) (865 ) Net loans 167,892 169,147 177,954 Premises and equipment 2,761 2,775 2,997 Accrued interest receivable 2,547 2,226 2,487 Investment in life insurance 19,753 19,619 19,216 Other assets 6,998 6,216 7,452 Total assets $ 359,736 $ 362,387 $ 369,657 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 152,239 $ 150,531 $ 147,353 Interest bearing 150,634 154,975 157,061 Total deposits 302,873 305,506 304,414 Short-term borrowings 19,157 17,536 29,662 Other liabilities 1,747 1,594 1,789 Total liabilities 323,777 324,636 335,865 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shared issued; 2,842,763, 2,848,446, and 2,860,953 shares outstanding in March 2026, December 2025, and March 2025, respectively. 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,193 63,060 62,556 Accumulated other comprehensive income (21,745 ) (19,867 ) (23,420 ) Treasury stock, at cost, totaled 757,237, 751,554 and 739,047 shares at March 2026, December 2025 and March 2025, respectively. (12,689 ) (12,642 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 35,959 37,751 33,792 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 359,736 $ 362,387 $ 369,657

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2026 2025 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans 1,986 $ 2,027 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,051 1,086 Exempt from federal income taxes 441 442 Other 38 53 Total Interest income 3,516 3,608 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 38 49 Interest on short-term borrowings 220 408 Total Interest expense 258 457 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,258 3,151 CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES (28 ) - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,286 3,151 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Asset management and trust income 382 379 Service charges on deposit accounts 145 147 Net Security gains - (14 ) Income from investment in life insurance 134 133 Other income 44 43 Total other operating income 705 688 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,988 1,953 Net occupancy expense 252 234 Furniture and equipment 164 134 Pennsylvania shares tax 80 80 Legal and professional 154 133 FDIC Insurance 42 44 Other expenses 808 850 Total other operating expenses 3,488 3,428 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 503 411 Income tax benefit - (20 ) Net income $ 503 $ 431 Average Shares Outstanding 2,845,507 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share $ 0.18 $ 0.15

SOURCE: Commercial National Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/commercial-national-reports-16.71-earnings-increase-1158320