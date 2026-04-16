Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Maola Local Dairies announces the launch of Maola More, a new line of ultrafiltered milks designed to deliver more of what today's consumers are looking for - high protein, lower sugar, lactose free nutrition, and added prebiotic fiber for gut health benefits - all in a larger, more affordable half gallon format.

"Consumer research shows growing demand for protein, easier digestion, and lactose free options, with gut health emerging as a key area of interest," said Maola CEO Jon Cowell. "Maola More is built to meet those needs by bundling benefits that are increasingly becoming table stakes - and then going further with added prebiotic fiber for digestive support. Maola More brings together hydration, nutrition, and indulgence in a format appropriate for milk consumers of every age."

Maola More is packed with 15 grams of protein per 8 ounce serving, providing nearly 90% more protein than traditional milk, while keeping sugar low at 5-8 grams per serving, depending on variety. Each product also includes prebiotic fiber to support digestive health and is lactose free, making it easier for more consumers to enjoy dairy without compromise.

Available in 64-ounce half gallon cartons, Maola More offers consumers 23% more milk per container than the leading competitor.

Two Initial SKUs are launching April 15, with extensions of the product line expected by Q4.

Maola More Whole Ultra-Filtered Milk

Maola More 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Chocolate Milk

"As a farmer-owned cooperative it is our duty to continuously innovate the milk experience to return a greater value back to the farmers who own us," said Cowell. "So when consumers buy Maola More, they're supporting the dairy farm families in communities near them."

Both products are ultra-pasteurized with an 70-day shelf life and packaged in gabletop cartons. Maola More will be available around April 15 at participating retailers, including more than 1,100 Food Lion stores and 57 Wegmans. Visit our store locator at www.maolamore.com to find Maola products near you.





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About Maola Local Dairies

Maola Local Dairies is a farmer-owned cooperative sustainably producing a full-suite of nutritious dairy products. Maola processes milk, cream, butter, and dry milk powders through our network of dairy processing plants. With a keen eye on quality, freshness, and love for the environment, Maola delivers dairy products that are both nutritious and sustainable to our local communities. For more information about Maola, please visit www.maolamilk.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292568

Source: Maola Local Dairies