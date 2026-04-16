Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):

WHO: Robert Mears, CTO and founder of Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company

WHAT: In-person talk on improving gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon (Si) with dash of oxygen, a breakthrough technology proven in partnership with Texas State University (Prof. E. Piner) and Sandia National Laboratories

WHEN: Tuesday, April 21 at 11:00 a.m. CET (2:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE: Sheraton Brussels Airport Hotel, Brussels National Airport, Brussels, Belgium, 1930

Dr. Robert Mears will present Atomera's recent work on enhancing performance of GaN on Si, based on collaborative experiments conducted with Texas State University (Prof. E. Piner) and Sandia National Laboratories.

Atomera is commercializing its proprietary quantum engineered epitaxial technology, known as MST (Mears Silicon Technology), across a wide range of applications, including power and analog electronics, RF devices, GaN/Si devices and leading-edge gate-all-around (GAA) logic technologies.

Follow Atomera:

Company website: https://atomera.com/

Atomera whitepapers: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

Atomera blog: https://atomera.com/news-and-blogs/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/atomera/

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated, one of America's top 100 Best Small Companies in 2022 ranked by Forbes, is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260416351876/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Justin Gillespie

The Hoffman Agency

t: (925) 719-1097

jgillespie@hoffman.com