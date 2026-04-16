An overwhelming 99.7% of votes cast were in favor of the transaction

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG; "Janus Henderson," or the "Company") announced that its shareholders have approved the previously announced take-private transaction with Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds ("Trian"), and General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and its affiliated funds ("General Catalyst"). The vote was held today at an extraordinary general meeting of Janus Henderson shareholders ("Special Meeting") and marks a key milestone toward completion of the transaction.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement with Trian and General Catalyst, as amended on March 24, 2026, owners of shares not already owned or controlled by Trian will receive $52.00 per share in cash upon completion of the transaction.

Based on preliminary voting results, an overwhelming 99.7% of the votes cast, representing approximately 83% of the total outstanding Janus Henderson shares as of the March 9, 2026 record date for the Special Meeting, were in favor of the transaction with Trian and General Catalyst.

The final voting results of the Special Meeting will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction with Trian and General Catalyst is still expected to close in mid-2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and client consents.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects or future events, including with respect to the timing and anticipated benefits of pending and recently completed transactions and strategic partnerships, and expectations regarding opportunities that align with our strategy. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Various risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, the impact of any alternative proposal, Janus Henderson's ability to obtain the regulatory, shareholder and other approvals required to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed transaction would not occur, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the merger agreement, that shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction may affect the timing or occurrence of the proposed transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed transaction, including the impact of the transaction on Janus Henderson's business, that the proposed transaction generally may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, that the business of Janus Henderson may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction or the identity of the purchaser, that Janus Henderson may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including the net asset value of assets in certain of Janus Henderson's funds, and/or potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the proposed transaction, changes in interest rates and inflation, changes in trade policies (including the imposition of new or increased tariffs), volatility or disruption in financial markets, our investment performance as compared to third-party benchmarks or competitive products, redemptions, and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in other filings or furnishings made by Janus Henderson with the SEC from time to time.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of December 31, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$493 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

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