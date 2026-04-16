First Hot Light Theater Shop expected to open in late 2026

Advances goal of three to four new markets this year through capital-light international franchise growth

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) ("Krispy Kreme" or the "Company") today announced an agreement with Jafa Holding BV to bring Krispy Kreme to the Netherlands, with the country's first shop expected to open in late 2026. The expansion marks a significant milestone as the Company continues to grow globally through its capital-light franchise model.

The first Netherlands Hot Light Theater Shop will feature the brand's iconic Hot Light experience and serve as both a retail location and a production hub, anchoring a broader phased expansion across the country. The Company expects approximately 30 locations to open over the next five years.

"We're thrilled to bring Krispy Kreme's delicious, fresh doughnuts to the Netherlands. Partnering with Jafa Holding BV, an experienced operator with deep knowledge of the local market, expands our European presence and reinforces our commitment to sustainable, profitable growth through our capital-light franchise model," said Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Looking ahead, the Company expects to open at least 100 shops globally and three to four new international markets this year, including the Netherlands, as it continues to work with experienced franchise operators to bring the joy that is Krispy Kreme to more people in more places around the world.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 40 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.X.com/KrispyKreme.

About Jafa Holding BV

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Jafa Holding BV is owned by Roberto Fava. With over 35 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Fava brings a deep understanding of local market dynamics and consumer preferences, as well as a proven track record of scaling international concepts in the Netherlands. Throughout his career, Fava has launched and managed over 100 hospitality locations, demonstrating expertise in establishing and expanding global brands while maintaining high standards of quality and service excellence.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with relation to our business, prospects, future plans and strategies, and growth. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including terms such as "plan," "expect," "continue," "will," or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not a representation by us that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements including, without limitation: food safety issues, including risks of food-borne illnesses, tampering, contamination, and cross-contamination; impacts from any material failure, inadequacy, or interruption of our information technology systems, including breaches or failures of such systems or other cybersecurity or data security-related incidents; our ability to execute our business strategy, including our turnaround plan and growth through international development with strategic partners and profitable expansion of our fresh delivery and digital channels; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from past or potential future strategic transactions (including refranchising); failure by our franchisees, subfranchisees, or third-party service providers to operate effectively and in compliance with our standards and applicable law; any harm to our reputation or brand image; negative impacts on our business due to changes in consumer spending habits, consumer preferences, or demographic trends; our ability to open new and maintain existing shops and points of access both domestically and internationally; disruptions to our and our franchisees' supply chain, including the loss of or failure to perform by single-source or limited suppliers, vendors, distributors, or manufacturers; our significant indebtedness and our ability to meet the financial and other covenants under our credit facilities; changes in the cost of raw materials and other commodities, including due to import and export requirements (including tariffs), inflation, or foreign exchange rates; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; adverse regulatory actions or publicity concerning food or occupational safety, food quality, health, and other issues or regulatory investigations, enforcement actions, or material litigation; and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2025, filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in other filings we make from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Category: Corporate News

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Contacts:

Investor Relations and Media

ICR for Krispy Kreme, Inc.

krispykreme@icrinc.com