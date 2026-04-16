Highlights solutions addressing key oncology research needs across automated sample preparation, single-cell analysis, genomic profiling and data analysis

QIAsymphony Connect will serve as a foundation for lab workflows, enabling standardized nucleic acid extraction for clinical and translational research

Introduction of the QIAGEN Discovery Platform, an AI-grounding solution to power downstream AI applications and support drug discovery for research purposes

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced it will showcase its oncology workflow applications at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego, demonstrating how its portfolio connects sample preparation with multi-omics profiling and genomic data interpretation to support cancer research and molecular diagnostics.

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QIAGEN to showcase QIAsymphony Connect among other solutions addressing key oncology research needs

"Cancer research and molecular diagnostics are increasingly constrained by fragmented workflows, variability in sample processing and the growing complexity of multi-omics data," said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio Innovation at QIAGEN. "At AACR, we are demonstrating how QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio helps standardize critical steps from sample preparation through data interpretation, enabling more consistent results, improved reproducibility and more confident insights from complex biological data."

At the AACR Annual Meeting 2026, QIAGEN will showcase applications across key stages of the oncology workflow, from sample preparation to genomic profiling and data interpretation:

Sample technologies: New instruments and kits highlighting Parse single-cell solutions QIAsymphony Connect : The upcoming IVD QIAsymphony Connect will support oncology workflows in laboratories around the world. This scalable automation platform for clinical molecular testing builds on over 3,300 placements of the established QIAsymphony system to automate IVD sample extraction, improve laboratory productivity, enhance sample traceability and process safety and deliver highly concentrated nucleic acid for sensitive assays. As molecular testing expands across oncology and other applications, QIAsymphony Connect will help laboratories standardize complex workflows while reducing hands-on time and supporting reproducible, high-quality results. QIAsprint Connect : Following its launch at the SLAS 2026 meeting in February, QIAsprint Connect for research use only is now progressing through commercialization as QIAGEN's new high-throughput automation platform for research laboratories. The compact benchtop system enables automated purification of up to 192 DNA or RNA samples per run, supports validated and customizable workflows, and helps laboratories scale sample processing while reducing plastic use and packaging volume. Evercode single-cell analysis : Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, will highlight at AACR its Evercode Whole Transcriptome portfolio, including the recently launched v4 kit with higher cell recovery, higher sensitivity and shorter workflow with lower sequencing budget. Parse will also showcase the Evercode Whole Transcriptome FFPE kit, now shipping after the successful completion of an early access program with select partners. The Evercode WT FFPE enables unbiased whole transcriptome single cell RNA sequencing of millions of nuclei from FFPE-preserved tissues using Parse's novel split-pool combinatorial barcoding method.

Genomic profiling New QIAseq research panels for use on next-generation sequencers (NGS) QIAseq xHYB HRD Panel : Developed with Myriad Genetics, the QIAseq xHYB HRD Panel is designed to support research into homologous recombination deficiency as an important cancer biomarker for research applications. The assay combines QIAGEN's hybrid capture technology with Myriad analytics to support assessment of genomic instability, and has shown high concordance with the Myriad myChoice CDx HRD assay. QIAseq xHYB Trinity DNA/RNA Kit : This new kit enables comprehensive genomic profiling from DNA, RNA or both in a single research workflow using the AVITI platform from Element Biosciences. Designed for use with Element's Trinity sequencing workflow, it helps streamline target enrichment through a shorter hybridization step, fewer manual cleanup steps and no post-enrichment PCR, reducing hands-on time while supporting high on-target rates and confident variant detection for research applications.

Data interpretation: New AI-grounding platform for unified drug discovery support for research purposes QIAGEN Discovery Platform : QIAGEN Digital Insights, the bioinformatics business of QIAGEN, will introduce the QIAGEN Discovery Platform at AACR as an AI-grounding solution for drug discovery. The platform is designed to bring together biological knowledge, omics data and advanced analytics to support oncology research, with future implementation of AI functions and integration with downstream AI analysis. The platform will be presented through demonstrations and spotlight sessions at the AACR meeting.



To learn more about QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio, visit Booth #3547 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego from April 17-22, or go to www.qiagen.com/oncology-meeting.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of December 31, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, acquisitions, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products, net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, expansion of adjusted operating income margin, returns to shareholders, progressive dividend payments, product portfolio management, product launches, leveraging AI technology, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in our portfolio and share repurchase commitments, our expectations relating to our adjusted tax rate, debt maturity and repayment, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our dependence on the development and success of new products; management of growth and expansion of operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistics and supply chain dependencies); variability of operating results; integration of acquired businesses; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors, including delays or limits in the amount of reimbursement approvals or public health funding); our ability to obtain and maintain product regulatory approvals; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, including inflation and changing interest rates, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, cyber security breaches, political or public health crises, and the resulting impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; litigation risk, including patent litigation and product liability; debt service obligations; volatility in the public trading price of our common shares; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Oncology

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