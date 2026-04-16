Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - CareRx Corporation (TSX: CRRX) ("CareRx" or the "Company"), Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities, welcomes the Ontario Ministry of Health's recent Executive Officer Notice confirming the current annual pharmacy long-term care capitation rate of $1,500 per licensed bed will be maintained and that the Ministry will not implement previously scheduled reductions in the fee-per-bed rate. The Notice also includes changes to how unoccupied licensed beds are treated for funding purposes, removing funding for certain unoccupied ward beds.

"Funding predictability is critical in a sector facing growing clinical complexity and with 58,000 new and redeveloped beds coming online in the next few years," said Puneet Khanna, President and Chief Executive Officer of CareRx. "The government's approach recognizes the essential role that long-term care pharmacy teams play in supporting resident-centred care."

CareRx remains focused on continuing to work collaboratively with the Ontario Government and sector partners on shared priorities in enhancing long-term care.

About CareRx Corporation

CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education and medication system quality and efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding capitation funding for licensed beds in Ontario, including that current funding levels will be maintained, that previously scheduled reductions in the fee-per-bed rate will not be implemented, and that certain unoccupied ward beds will not be eligible for capitation funding, as well as statements regarding the expected number of new and redeveloped beds to be added in future years. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions, and future developments, as well as assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management as of the date hereof, are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Factors and risks that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's general business risks, the Company's exposure to and reliance on government regulation and funding, reliance on contracts with key care operators, and other risk factors described from time to time in the reports and disclosure documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory agencies and commissions. The foregoing risks and factors are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may impact the Company's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to any such future results, levels of activity or achievements. The factors underlying current expectations are dynamic and subject to change. Other than as specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and it expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292983

Source: CareRx Corporation