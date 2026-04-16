Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beedie Capital Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Investments"), completed the acquisition of 412,196 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Varvara Development Group Ltd. (the "Company"), at a purchase price of Cdn$5.46 per Common Share for a gross purchase price of approximately Cdn$2,250,590 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, owned and controlled 549,450 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.08% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Acquisition, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, owned and controlled 961,646 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

All of the securities in the Company held by Beedie Capital and its joint actors are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital and its joint actors may in the future take such actions in respect of its Company securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital or its joint actors may continue to hold its current positions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292998

Source: Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd.