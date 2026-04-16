Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Kristi Ashcroft, Executive Vice President, Products and Solutions, Prerna Mathews, Vice President, Innovation and Product Development, from Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Mackenzie's ETF business.





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Mackenzie is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations, with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange